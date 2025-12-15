Dan Quinn: We're shutting down Jayden Daniels for the rest of the season (0:59)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won't play the rest of the season, a decision made by the team one week after he aggravated his dislocated left elbow.

Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels still hasn't been cleared for contact and was unlikely to play Saturday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington then has a short week before playing on Christmas Day, and Quinn said that wasn't ideal for Daniels' return. But he will continue to practice with the team.

"He is not happy that he is going to be out, but that's where we're at," Quinn said.

Daniels had missed six games with multiple injuries, including the dislocated elbow suffered Nov. 9. He returned to the lineup for a Dec. 7 game at Minnesota, but exited in the third quarter after falling on his elbow -- getting pushed to the ground following an interception.

After the game, Quinn said Daniels could have returned, but he said three days later that further tests showed the player had aggravated the injury.

"We thought we had a good plan for the next five [games], and I would say, 'Man plans and God laughs.'" Quinn said. "And so you've got a good plan and then you have a way to adjust it."

Veteran Marcus Mariota will start the final three games for Washington (4-10), which snapped its eight-game losing streak Sunday.

Daniels has played only seven games this season, leaving each of the last three with an injury -- or, as was the case at Minnesota in Week 14, aggravating his non-throwing elbow.

The Commanders will finish the season having nine starters from their projected lineup in camp miss at least seven games. Only one starter in 2024 missed that many games.

Quinn informed Daniels of the decision Monday afternoon, saying Daniels was "disappointed but understood." General manager Adam Peters also spoke with Daniels on Monday. Quinn also said they discussed the decision with owner Josh Harris.

Quinn said the fact Daniels had left his last three games with an injury did not factor into the decision. And he declined to say whether Daniels would play if they were 10-4.

"We're not, so we didn't have that discussion," Quinn said.

Washington had emphasized the need for Daniels to play more this season to continue developing. While that's still the preferred route, Quinn said Daniels did not want to go on injured reserve so he could practice.

"The best place to do it is in a game to grow," Quinn said. "But that doesn't mean you can't squeeze every ounce of energy into the practice and working through some of the specific things that we want to do. We're always going to make the best decisions for the team and the player, but it doesn't mean we can't take advantage of this time. And like I said, I hope when you talk to him a year from now, 'Man, that gave me a different vantage point.' I want him to gain something from this time, and that's what we hope to accomplish from that."

Daniels finishes his second season with 1,262 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2024, Daniels was named the NFL's offensive rookie of the year after throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards and six scores.

But injuries defined his second season. He sprained his left knee in Week 2 when, at the end of a scramble, he was hit by a helmet. Daniels missed two games. Then, in his third game back he injured his right hamstring when a blitzing defender tackled him in the pocket, causing him to miss one start.

He dislocated his left elbow in a Nov. 9 game vs. Seattle when he tried to score on a scramble with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left and the Commanders trailing 38-7.

Quinn said they want Daniels to improve by remaining a passer when on the move and keeping his eyes downfield.

"That's going to be a big part of what we're doing," Quinn said, "knowing how important he is."