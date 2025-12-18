Peter Schrager joins Pat McAfee and explains why Davante Adams is unlikely to play in Week 16 despite the importance of the game for the Rams. (1:18)

The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) enter their Week 16 "Thursday Night Football" game at the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) as the No. 1 seed in the NFC West and in the conference. Thursday's game could alter that with the Seahawks on their tail.

The Rams clinched a playoff berth last week but are playing for the No. 1 overall seed and a wild-card round bye. The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth with a win Thursday or a Detroit Lions loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Rams reporter Sarah Barshop and Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson will be on-site to provide all the highlights throughout the night right here.