JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten will undergo surgery to repair a broken finger and miss several weeks, a league source told ESPN on Monday.

Tuten suffered the injury during the Jaguars' 48-20 victory over the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Tuten had 1 carry for 7 yards and 1 catch, which went for a 16-yard touchdown, before leaving the game because of the injury.

The Jaguars (10-4) play at Denver (12-2) on Sunday and have games against Indianapolis (8-6) and Tennessee (2-12) to finish the regular season. Tuten is expected to return for the playoffs.

Tuten, the team's fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, is the Jaguars' third-leading rusher with 284 yards and also has 10 catches for 79 yards. He and fellow rookie running back LeQuint Allen have split kick return duties.

With Tuten out, Allen -- a seventh-round pick out of Syracuse -- ascends to the top backup behind Travis Etienne Jr. They're the only backs on the active roster. Ja'Quinden Jackson, a rookie undrafted free agent from Arkansas, is on the practice squad.

NFL Network first reported news of Tuten's injury.