CHICAGO -- The Bears are weighing whether to sideline Rome Odunze for an extended stretch as the wide receiver recovers from a foot injury that forced him to miss Chicago's past two games.

Odunze has been dealing with recurring foot injuries since late October and was ruled out for the Bears' loss to the Packers on Dec. 7. After practicing in a limited capacity last week and being listed as questionable for the Browns game, Odunze was made active on Sunday but was ruled out just before kickoff after aggravating his foot during pregame warmups.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said the team would explore multiple scenarios with the star receiver.

"All options are on the table," Johnson said. "We're going to do what's best for Rome first and foremost. I know he wants to be out there and help. It's hard to tell him no sometimes. He just wants to be out on the field competing and contributing and helping our team win. There may be a case that we've got to protect him from himself a little bit and just make sure we get him right and he'll be able to help us down the road."

Odunze started appearing on Chicago's injury report in October with what was initially classified as a heel injury. The wide receiver said the injury was "not a simple fix" but one he would be monitoring along with the Bears' athletic training staff.

He leads with the Bears with 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Odunze may not be the only receiver at risk of missing Chicago's rematch with Green Bay on Dec. 20. Rookie Luther Burden III, who finished with a team-high six catches for 84 yards, left the Browns game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

"His ankle is something we're working through and talking about," Johnson said. "We'll see how this week goes in terms of whether we will have him available for Saturday night or not, but it's more of a day-by-day type of deal with him."

With Odunze out and Burden an early exit, DJ Moore emerged as a top receiving threat for quarterback Caleb Williams. Moore tallied four targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 31-3 win over Cleveland.