Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas is the reigning NCAA all-around champion. She is a 27-time All-American. And, right now, she is fast approaching a major record: The most perfect 10s in NCAA history.

While the perfect 10 is long gone in Olympic gymnastics, it's still going strong in NCAA competition, and on Saturday at SEC championships, Thomas earned her sixth and seventh perfect scores of the season. She now has 27 total, just one shy of the collegiate record of 28, held by UCLA's Jamie Dantzscher and Kentucky's Jenny Hansen.*

Will she break the record? With NCAA regionals and championships still to go, she certainly has a great shot. Here's a look at Thomas' perfect 10s in 2023:

No. 27: Two in one meet

Thomas capped off a stellar SEC championship competition with her second perfect 10 of the night, this time on floor:

No. 26: First of the season on bars

Thomas completed a season "gym slam" at SEC championships, meaning she has earned a 10 on every single event already this year. Her bar routine at SECs was flawless:

No. 25: Perfect on beam -- yet again

Thomas earned her third 10 of the season on beam in a dual meet against LSU, leaving no room for doubt with a stuck 1½ dismount. She also won the all-around title with a 39.85.

No. 24: A controversial 10

On Feb. 10, Thomas scored her second perfect mark of the season on beam, for a routine that most experts felt warranted a high score but not a perfect one, due to the small step on the dismount. (Thomas even posted, "It wasn't" on Instagram.) While that beam score proved controversial, other experts thought she had deserved a perfect score earlier in the competition for her bar routine (9.95) or later on, for her floor set (9.975).

TRINITY THOMAS DELIVERS HER FIFTH PERFECT 10 ON BEAM 🤩@Gym_Trin | @GatorsGym pic.twitter.com/OZD29f43Hh — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 11, 2023

No. 23: Perfect 10 on vault

Thomas picked up her third perfect score on yet another event Jan. 27, earning one on vault for her stuck Yurchenko 1½.

No. 22: First floor routine, second 10

Thomas earned a 10 for her first floor routine of the season Jan. 13, as Florida topped Auburn 197.825-197.200.

No. 21: Opening the season

Thomas wasted no time warming up to 2023: She earned a 10 (on beam, no less) in the first competition of the season, a quad meet at home Jan. 6.

*Editor's note: Thomas opted to compete a fifth "COVID" year, while Dantzscher and Hansen each completed the record in four seasons. With competition schedules affected in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, it's tough to directly compare these three gymnasts' careers.