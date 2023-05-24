Gymnast Ian Gunther has embraced viral fame on TikTok

Stanford gymnast Ian Gunther has heard the same question almost everywhere he goes, from class or elsewhere around campus to competitions around the country, over the past few years.

Are you that guy from TikTok?

In addition to being a four-time NCAA champion with the Cardinal, a 10-time All-American and a former member of the national team, he is indeed that guy. And it's a role he's embraced and takes seriously.

Since starting his account in March of 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic became a national emergency, the 23-year-old has amassed just under one million followers and 143 million likes on the platform, as well as several hundred thousand others on his various other social media accounts. But he didn't start with a grand vision for internet fame. He created it when he saw his teammate Riley Loos have a post go viral and he thought it looked like a fun creative outlet.

"I wasn't really expecting anything from it," Gunther said. "I could never have imagined this, even in my wildest dreams. I'm an introverted person so I never would have seen myself as an 'influencer' or a content creator with this amount of followers, or especially where I'm at now, where I'm making a career out of it. Never."

But when the pandemic shut down the remainder of the NCAA season shortly after, Gunther found himself at home, bored and unable to train. He turned his attention to his TikTok account, initially mostly posting previously-shot practice footage, often combined with music or visual effects like slow-motion, and earning a modest view count. One day, nearing the end of March, Gunther was feeling particularly disappointed about the anticlimactic end of the season and he posted his pommel horse routine, something he was particularly proud of, and calling it "the hardest routine" he had ever done in the caption. It racked up nearly a million views.