Ashley Prange hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, Montana Fouts threw 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief and No. 5 seed Alabama beat Northwestern 2-1 Saturday night to force a decisive Game 3 at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

Alabama (43-20), which lost 3-1 on Friday in Game 1, plays the Wildcats on Sunday with the winner advancing to the 2023 Women's College World Series.

Larissa Preuitt led off the seventh inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kristen White and scored the go-ahead run on a grounder up the middle by Prange.

No. 12 seed Northwestern (42-12) had its eight-game win streak snapped.

Pange led off the game with a double, moved to third on Jenna Johnson's sacrifice bunt and scored on a sac fly to right by Bailey Dowling to give Alabama a 1-0 lead.

White robbed Maeve Nelson of a would-be homer to center in the bottom of the fourth to preserve Alabama's 1-0 lead. The Wildcats tied it in the fifth, however, when Skyler Shellmyer scored on Jordyn Rudd's single.

Rudd and Hannah Cady hit back-to-back two-out singles before Cuchran walked to load the bases in the bottom of the third but Alabama starter Jaala Torrence struck out Angela Zedak looking to end the threat. Torrence gave up seven hits, two walks and a run with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Fouts (24-10) came on in relief with two on and one out in the fifth inning and retired eight straight Northwestern, with three strikeouts, to get the win.

WELCOME BACK

Taylor Gindlesperger had three hits, and Stanford defeated Duke 7-2 to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2004.

The ninth-seeded Cardinal have won all five of their postseason games. They will face Oklahoma in their opener on Thursday. It will be Stanford's third appearance at the World Series.

TEXAS STUMBLES

Tennessee defeated mistake-riddled Texas 9-0 to advance to the World Series.

Texas reached the national championship series last year, but the Longhorns helped Tennessee by committing five errors.

Tennessee scored four runs on a fielding error in the seventh inning. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos singled with the bases loaded, and Texas right fielder Ashton Maloney misplayed the ball. Everyone scored to give the Lady Vols an 8-0 lead.

Payton Gotschall threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts. Destiny Rodriguez had three hits for the Tennessee, which reached the World Series for the first time since 2015.

POWERFUL PITCHING

Washington did not allow a run in two wins over Louisiana-Lafayette to clinch a spot in the World Series.

The Huskies followed Friday's 8-0 win with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Lindsay Lopez gave up seven hits and struck out seven in six innings to earn the win. Ruby Meylan stepped in to earn the save with one perfect inning of relief. Meylan threw a five-inning two-hitter on Friday.

UTES SURVIVE

Mariah Lopez gave up one run on four hits, and Utah rolled past San Diego State 10-1 to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

San Diego State won the series opener 4-3 on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.