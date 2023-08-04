Pete Thamel reports on the latest information of Oregon and Washington expected to join the Big Ten. (1:13)

Oregon and Washington are finalizing a deal to join the Big Ten, sources told ESPN, a move that continues to dwindle the Pac-12 and puts that conference's future in the crosshairs.

The schools are expected to formally apply for membership Friday, sources said, and a Big Ten vote is expected to take place this evening, according to sources.

The Big Ten vote is expected to be unanimous, sources said, despite some initial pushback from schools in the league on admitting the two schools.

The finances of the move are not immediately clear, but both Oregon and Washington will receive only a partial share of the conference allotment through the length of its upcoming television deal, which goes through the 2029-30 school year.

The move would push the Big Ten to 18 schools. Starting in 2024, that will include a Western wing of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. None of those schools needed to pay an exit fee because of the Pac-12's expiring television deal.