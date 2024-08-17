Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Nunez has agreed to a five-year deal to become athletic director at the University of Houston, the school announced Saturday.

Nunez will leave the University of New Mexico for the Cougars and the Big 12 Conference. He was named the Lobos' athletic director in 2017, and his title was changed to include vice president in 2021.

Nunez, who played basketball for former coach Billy Donovan and the Florida Gators, also worked for LSU's athletic department, and will now head a university trying to gain its footing in the clogged Big 12. He will be introduced Wednesday.

"Eddie Nunez brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success during a time of great transformation in college athletics," Houston president Renu Khator said in a statement. "His leadership will be critical as we continue to elevate our athletics programs, enhance the student-athlete experience and build on the tremendous momentum at the University of Houston."

In its first season in the new league, Houston's football team went 4-8 last year, ending the schedule on a four-game losing streak. After the season, former coach Dana Holgorsen was fired and replaced by Willie Fritz, who led Tulane to a program renaissance.

Nunez will replace Chris Pezman, who was dismissed after seven years in that post, in June. At the time, in a statement, Khator said, "Chris Pezman ushered our athletics program through a period of incredible transformation, and we are grateful for his leadership over the past six years. He has been a pivotal part of our entry into the Big 12 Conference and championed the success of student athletes on the field and in the classroom.

"This was a difficult but necessary decision as we navigate a paradigm shift in collegiate athletics."

The Cougars open the football season on Aug. 31 vs. UNLV.