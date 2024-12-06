How to watch 2024 NCAA men's water polo championship game

Open Extended Reactions

The eight-team field vying for the 2024 NCAA men's water polo championship will be down to two squads Sunday night, when they square off in the national title game at Stanford's Avery Aquatic Center. Top-ranked UCLA will look to rebound from its 13-11 loss to California in last season's title game, allowing the Bears to seal their third straight national championship and 17th in program history.

Here are key facts about the 2024 NCAA men's water polo tournament:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Friday

First-round coverage on NCAA.com.

Salem (West Virginia) vs. No. 1 UCLA, 3 p.m.

Princeton vs. No. 4 Stanford, 5 p.m.

California Baptist vs. No. 2 USC, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. No. 3 Fordham, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinal coverage on NCAA.com.

Semifinal No. 1, 5 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2, 7 p.m.

Sunday

National championship game, 6 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA men's water polo streaming hub.

Who has won the past 10 NCAA men's water polo championships?

2023: California def. UCLA

2022: California def. USC

2021: California def. USC

2020: UCLA def. USC

2019: Stanford def. Pacific

2018: USC def. Stanford

2017: UCLA def. USC

2016: California def. USC

2015: UCLA def. USC

2014: UCLA def. USC

How can fans access more ESPN content on the 2024 NCAA men's water polo tournament?

