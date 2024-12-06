How to watch the 2024 NCAA women's soccer championship

Open Extended Reactions

And then there were four. The NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament is down to four teams, as No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 3 Stanford battle in one semifinal matchup, and top-seeded Duke takes on No. 2 North Carolina on the other side of the bracket. Both College Cup semifinal matchups will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Duke-North Carolina women's soccer rivalry dates to 1989, and Friday night's national semifinal will be the 56th meeting between the two programs. The Tar Heels have the most national championships with 22 but haven't won one since 2012. Stanford is seeking its third national title since 2017. The Cardinal lost to Florida State 5-1 in the championship game a season ago.

Here are key facts about the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's College Cup:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Friday

Semifinal: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Stanford, 5 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

Semifinal: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

Monday

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA women's soccer streaming hub.

Who has won the last 10 NCAA Division I women's soccer championships?

2023: Florida State def. Stanford

2022: UCLA def. North Carolina

2021: Florida State def. BYU

2020: Santa Clara def. Florida State

2019: Stanford def. North Carolina

2018: Florida State def. North Carolina

2017: Stanford def. UCLA

2016: USC def. West Virginia

2015: Penn State def. Duke

2014: Florida State def. Virginia

How can fans access more ESPN content on the 2024 NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament?

