Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville has approved a five-year contract extension through June 2030 for athletic director Josh Heird, whose 2½-year tenure has included the hirings of two men's basketball coaches and football coach Jeff Brohm.

The university's board of trustees on Thursday authorized president Kim Schatzel to execute the deal, three days after the University of Louisville Athletic Association board approved the agreement. Heird was named interim AD in December 2021 before the interim tag was removed the following June.

Schatzel said in a release that the extension signals the school's faith in Heird and added, "He is the right person and right leader" to take the athletic program forward to a bright future.

Several significant personnel moves marked Heird's initial tenure.

He fired basketball coach Chris Mack in January 2022 and subsequently hired former Cardinals player Kenny Payne two months later. Heird fired Payne last March after two historically bad seasons and replaced him with Pat Kelsey on March 28.

Heird also hired ex-Louisville quarterback and assistant Brohm in December 2022. The Cardinals won 10 games to reach the ACC championship game for the first time last season and are headed for a second consecutive postseason under the Louisville native with a berth in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Heird has also extended contracts for women's basketball coach Jeff Walz, volleyball coach Dani Busboom-Kelly and baseball coach Dan McDonnell. The AD's other achievements include a $41 million naming rights deal for the Cardinal Stadium football field along with a $4 million club renovation. He also secured a $1 million donation to enhance Louisville's Jim Patterson Stadium baseball field.

Heird also serves on the NCAA women's basketball selection committee.