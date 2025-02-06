Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college softball season is here!

Can Oklahoma win its fifth-straight title or will another team hoist the national championship trophy? Will former Stanford ace NiJaree Canady find success at Texas Tech? Are the Florida Gators really that good after all of their offseason additions? And what about conference realignment?

There are a lot of interesting storylines in 2025, so we asked our experts -- Jenny Dalton-Hill, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith and Madison Shipman -- to answer some of the biggest questions to help you get ready for the season.

They also made early picks for Player of the Year, WCWS predictions and shared what they are watching for at the Clearwater Invitational, which starts on Feb. 13.

What is college softball's biggest storyline for 2025?

Jenny Dalton-Hill: Which transfer class will make the biggest impact? We have seen the softball world's attention shift to Texas Tech because of pitcher NiJaree Canady, but how will other transfers improve the trajectory of a program quickly?

Amanda Scarborough: All of the unknown. This year will be the year of the breakthrough players and teams with so many changes entering the season -- teams in new conferences, many impact transfers, a ton of head coaching changes and many legacy seniors classes graduating last season!

Michele Smith: All the 'newness' many of the power conferences will have to deal with. It will be interesting to see how the conference realignment plays out with new travel issues and players competing in new stadiums. It may be a challenge for some to adjust quickly.

Madison Shipman: Adjusting to the new changes, without a doubt, is going to be one of the biggest storylines of the season. But another that comes to mind for me is following Oklahoma this year. After graduating a senior class that won four consecutive national championships, will the Sooners be able to make it five in a row?

What is the biggest obstacle in Oklahoma's quest for a five-peat?

Dalton-Hill: I feel like I stay on repeat for this question each season: How will the Sooners maintain their culture with so many player graduations last season? The player dynamic shifts with different names in positions, but can those players gel and keep the "program first" mentality and find the leader to guide them there? They will always be talented but being player-led is the magic sauce.

Scarborough: Competing without their 2024 senior class. That was a group of winners who knew how to navigate all the different challenges they faced during their time wearing the uniform. Who will step up to fill those gaps/holes leadership-wise? Also, what does this program look like without those four-year starters?

Smith: Oklahoma won't have the dominating pitchers in the circle it once had in the past nor its veteran senior class that believed they couldn't lose. I believe that coach Patty Gasso's staff will get the defense and hitting in order, and coach Jennifer Rocha will use a pitching staff to compete. This is still a strong Sooner team, but they will have to win in a different way.

Shipman: Figuring out what this team's identity is. This season will be all about identifying Oklahoma's new strengths. Will this be a home run-hitting offense? Dominant pitching in the circle? Lights out defense?

Besides Canady, which freshman or transfer will have the biggest impact?

Scarborough: UCLA freshman pitcher Addisen Fisher. A highly touted recruit, a lot of eyes have been on Fisher since she committed to UCLA in 2022. The Bruins relied heavily on Kaitlyn Terry and Taylor Tinsley last season, and they're both back, but Fisher adds depth to a staff that should be a lot of fun to watch.

Dalton-Hill: Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan. She is a big pickup for a Cowgirls team that needed a replacement for Lexi Kilfoyl. Meylan, who played at Washington last season, joins a highly touted class of four other transfers. With Oklahoma and Texas departing the Big 12 for the SEC, that leaves the door open for a new school to reign supreme.

Smith: Jenny, am I a homer if I agree with you?! Coach Kenny Gajewski has done a great job of picking up pitchers and key hitters for Oklahoma State, and I think this year is no different. Meylan will be strong in the circle with great enthusiasm and experience. Another talented transfer to watch is outfielder Megan Delgadillo; she can hit and run, and she's a dynamic player.

Shipman: Auburn pitcher Haley Rainey. Rainey was the 2024 Big West Pitcher of the Year and pitched in regionals the past two seasons. After graduating over 280 innings pitched from last season's roster, Auburn needed an impact arm and it got that in Rainey.

Which team outside of the preseason top-10 has the best chance to make it to the Women's College World Series?

Dalton-Hill: Am I the homer if I pick Arizona? I think the Wildcats have a new life as they start the season with a full and healthy pitching staff. Last season, they limped in the pitching circle at times due to injury. They did graduate big swingers, but the ball always flies for the Wildcats. They also changed hitting coaches, and Amber Freeman has the reins for the bats. Let them loose and let it fly.

Scarborough: Arizona. The Wildcats made it to Super Regionals last season despite all their injuries in the circle. In 2025, they're starting the season healthy, with a deep pitching staff and returning so many of their key players. Arizona is a team to watch led by pitcher Devyn Netz.

Smith: Nebraska. After not making the tournament in 2024, the Cornhuskers have an opportunity with a healthy majority to make it all the way to Oklahoma City, and pitcher Jordy Bahl won't be the only reason they make it. They've added key transfers such as Hannah and Lauren Camenzind and Kacie Hoffman, so I think Nebraska is going to surprise a lot of people all the way to OKC.

Shipman: Arkansas. The Razorbacks return power and speed in their lineup with players like Bri Ellis and Reagan Johnson. They added Kailey Wyckoff who batted over .400 in the Big 12 last season, and Robyn Herron threw some great innings last season. I am excited to see what Arkansas can do this year.

Who is your early pick for Player of the Year?

Dalton-Hill: Florida catcher Jocelyn Erickson. I am forever a fan of Erickson because she is an impact player in so many ways. She was the 2024 SEC Player of the Year as a first-year transfer. With her on such a hot team this season, she will get even more attention!

Erickson hit 86 RBIs and 15 home runs for the Gators in 2024. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Scarborough: Canady. I think she could do it again, just this time, on a different team. Could she be the first player to win POY on two different teams?!

Smith: I believe player of the year will come down to Canady and Bahl. Both these pitchers have the chance to lead their programs to the Women's College World Series and in doing so would cement their legacy in showing the depth of their talent.

Shipman: Canady. Her combination of velocity and movement leads to her consistent dominance in the circle.

Who is your pick to win the WCWS?

Dalton-Hill: Oklahoma fans won't like this, but I have my eye on Florida this season. Key transfers were picked up to join a team that had already excelled with youth last season. This could be a year in the SEC that sees battles that give us WCWS-type matchups multiple weekends of the regular season!

Scarborough: I agree with Jenny! Florida added depth to the circle and their infield and their offense is such a good blend of speed and power. After the Gators' run last season as a youthful team, this team has experience, key returners, a deep pitching staff and a potent offense back for more.

Smith: I think there's a good chance the championship series could be a Texas vs. Florida matchup. Both teams are young and experienced, but I also think you can't count out UCLA with a good young pitching staff. Oklahoma State also has great chemistry and is strong in all positions offensively and defensively.

Shipman: My early pick to win the WCWS is Texas. The Longhorns seem to be a team that is built for the postseason. What sticks out to me first is their depth in the circle with Teagan Kavan, Citlaly Gutierrez and Mac Morgan. Offensively, they have a combination of speed and power throughout the lineup. They are returning hitters like Reese Atwood and Mia Scott who are looking to lead the offense back to the WCWS.

What are you keeping an eye on in the Clearwater Invitational?

Dalton-Hill: I am watching the impact of the coaching change at Auburn. Chris and Kate Malveaux are some of the best teachers in the game and watching their first-year navigations starting in Clearwater will be interesting. They won't be a national contender this season, but they have the ability to put something together that is pretty special and I'm curious to see their starting off point.

Scarborough: Virginia and Texas A&M. Virginia is a team that has been on the rise for the past few years, and it returns a lot of veterans. Texas A&M hasn't started the season ranked in the top 10 since 2008, so there are a lot of expectations around the Aggies. And, rightfully so, with returning pitcher Emiley Kennedy in the circle and a strong senior class.

Smith: I'm excited to watch Texas A&M and Missouri. Coach Ford has done an outstanding job for the Aggies, and Kennedy came out strong last season, so it will be interesting to see if she can continue to have that hot left arm. Coach Larissa Anderson has been outstanding at Missouri as well. The Tigers are always a tough team and compete every single pitch. I'm excited to watch those two teams play.

Shipman: I am really looking forward to getting a chance to watch Virginia again. Pitcher Eden Bigham was outstanding in the circle at last season's Knoxville Regional. Virginia returns several starters from its 2024 team, including Jade Hylton and Bella Cabral.