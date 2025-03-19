        <
          SWAC suspends Jackson St., Prairie View A&M players after melee

          • Associated Press
          Mar 19, 2025, 10:31 PM

          BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference on Wednesday suspended six baseball players from Jackson State and three from Prairie View A&M for engaging in an altercation after a weekend game.

          The SWAC announced Wednesday that both schools violated the league's code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct. The players were suspended four games and the schools were fined $25,000 each.

          Prairie View won Saturday's game 7-6 in 11 innings on Trenton Bush's walk-off double. Jackson State players confronted the Panthers on the infield as they were celebrating. A video of the melee showed a Jackson State player heaving a bat into the stands.

          The disciplined players were not identified.