MINNEAPOLIS -- Kirsten Simms scored on a penalty shot to tie it after a successful Wisconsin challenge with 18 seconds left and then delivered the winner 2:49 into sudden-death overtime to rally the top-seeded Badgers to a 4-3 victory over No. 2 seed Ohio State in the championship match of the women's Frozen Four on Sunday.

It was the third straight season the two schools squared off for the NCAA title. Coach Mark Johnson's Badgers beat Ohio State 1-0 in 2023 before losing 1-0 to Nadine Muzerall's Buckeyes last season.

Simms forced OT when she scored after Wisconsin (38-1-2) was successful on a challenge that an Ohio State player put her hand on the puck while in the crease. The Buckeyes were playing short-handed at the time after being caught with too many players on the ice with 1:50 remaining.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. It doesn't feel real," Simms said during her postgame, on-ice interview on ESPNU. "This team went to bat all game, and we fought through a ton of adversity. To be able to come out on top is just exactly what we wanted."

Wisconsin's Ava McNaughton and Ohio State's Amanda Thiele both had saves in the first 90 seconds of OT. But Simms used Lacey Eden's second assist of the match to score the winner and earn the Badgers their record eighth championship.

"I'm proud of the resilience," Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson said during his postgame, on-ice interview on ESPNU. "We didn't play our best game today, but all good teams figure out how to get to the end, and give them a chance to win. And we did that this afternoon. Monday comes tomorrow, and we're national champs!"

Joy Dunne scored an unassisted short-handed goal at 11:38 -- 13 seconds after teammate Jordyn Petrie was sent off the ice for two minutes for crosschecking -- to give Ohio State (29-8-3) the early lead.

Laila Edwards scored 12 seconds later on the power play to pull Wisconsin even. Eden assisted on the score. Edwards led the nation with 35 goals.

Sloane Matthews scored unassisted with 5:16 remaining in the first, and the Buckeyes took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Ohio State scored 10 seconds in to up its advantage to 3-1 after Emma Peschel used assists from former Badger Makenna Webster and Jocelyn Amos to score.

Wisconsin answered with a goal from Caroline Harvey with 5:27 left in the period to cut its deficit to one heading to the final period. Simms and Edwards set up the score.

"We have been unbelievable all year, top to bottom," Simms said. "This team has had so much depth, there's so much talent everywhere."

Ohio State was the only team to beat Wisconsin in regulation this season. The Buckeyes have played in four straight Frozen Four title matches, also winning in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.