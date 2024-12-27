Damon Heta out of PDC World Darts Championship despite nine darter

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Woodhouse beat Damon Heta in stunning fashion at Alexandra Palace. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Woodhouse overcame Damon Heta in the third round of the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in a seven-set thriller that saw his opponent throw a nine-dart finish.

Woodhouse won the final nine legs of the contest to recover from a 3-1 deficit in sets to win 4-3 and move on to the last 16 of darts' flagship tournament for the first time in his career.

Heta lost the first set but provided the second perfect leg of this year's competition in the second set on his way to storming into the lead.

The Australian had missed a chance at a nine-darter in an earlier round of the tournament and was visibly ecstatic at rectifying that, especially given the £60,000 prize for the feat, and the bustling crowd at Alexandra Palace joined in with the exuberance. One lucky member of the audience also took home £60,000 as part of a promotion from title sponsor Paddy Power.

However, Heta's rhythm and finishing ability soon deserted him as Woodhouse grew into the game. Once the Englishman began to roll in the closing sets, Heta had no answer for the relentless scoring and the No. 9 seed now exits the competition.

