World Darts Championship: Luke Humphries still on course for Luke Littler showdown

Defending champion Luke Humphries remains on course to face Luke Littler in the semifinals of the World Darts Championship as he booked his place in the fourth round with a straight sets win over Nick Kenny.

Humphries beat Littler in a memorable final last year, claiming his maiden world title, although they are due to meet one round earlier this year should they both reach that stage.

"A Luke will win it and I think it will be me! I would be silly not to!" Humphries told Sky Sports ahead of his clash with Kenny. "I do believe I can win again. It will be tough, but I know I have the capability to win it and I think every player will believe that.

"I know I have a tough run and it will be hard, but you have to believe yourself."

The 29-year-old faces Peter Wright in the next round after the Scot eased past Jermaine Wattimena earlier on Friday.

"I'm not going to give up this world title without a fight," Humphries told Sky Sports after beating Kenny. "It's not my best, but when someone pushes me I know I can provide the goods.

"He said a few things in the last round. He said Barney [Raymond van Barneveld] was going to smash me and he was going to smash Jermaine [Wattimena].

"He said he don't fear me and Luke Littler, so we'll see when we play again."

