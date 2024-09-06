        <
          Solak's Week 1 NFL picks: The upsets, overs, unders and props to target

          The connection between C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins will be on full display Sunday. Bob Levey/Getty Images
          • Ben Solak, ESPNSep 6, 2024, 11:18 AM
              Ben Solak joined ESPN in 2024 as a national NFL analyst. He previously covered the NFL at The Ringer, Bleeding Green Nation and The Draft Network.

          Independent of what happens Thursday nights, I'll drop this new column every Friday morning of the NFL season. I'll preview the upcoming slate of Sunday games with a focus on key matchups and how they affect bets you might take -- both totals and sides, as well as props.

          I don't really go into any game looking for bets to make. But as I analyze how the Houston Texans attacked the Indianapolis Colts defense last year, I realize a big game for Nico Collins is likely in order. And as I look at Dak Prescott's history against Jim Schwartz defenses, I become more confident in a Week 1 upset for the Dallas Cowboys.

          This column is less about "nine best bets for Week 1" and more about "some key players, performances and head-to-heads in Week 1." However, I still think the bets are pretty good, and we'll be tracking their performance as we go.

          All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

          Houston Texans (-3, 48.5) at Indianapolis Colts