College football Week 10 best bets: A favorite, two 'dogs and totals to back

As we enter Week 10 of the 2024 college football season, there are several intriguing matchups that should grab the attention of fans and bettors alike. This week's slate features a mix of conference rivalries and potential upset opportunities that could shake up the rankings and impact bowl game prospects.

One such game sees the USC Trojans traveling to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies. Both teams sport 4-4 records and are looking to secure bowl eligibility in their inaugural Big Ten seasons.

In the SEC, the 7-1 Texas A&M Aggies visit 4-3 South Carolina Gamecocks in what could be a defensive struggle, with A&M looking to maintain its perfect record in SEC conference play.

The ACC features the undefeated Miami Hurricanes hosting the Duke Blue Devils. Miami's high-octane offense will be tested against Duke's stingy defense in this David vs. Goliath matchup.

Rounding out our featured games, the Wisconsin Badgers are on the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a classic Big Ten showdown in what is likely to be a closely contested affair, given the historical rivalry and both teams' styles of play.

As we dive into the matchups, we'll examine the key factors that could influence the outcomes and potentially uncover some value for those looking to place wagers. From quarterback performances to defensive strategies, there's plenty to consider as we approach another exciting weekend of college football action.

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.