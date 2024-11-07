College football Week 11 best bets: Underdogs, a total and parlays of playoff hopefuls

Open Extended Reactions

As we roll into Week 11 of the 2024 college football season, three intriguing matchups stand out, each with its own unique storylines and potential implications for conference standings and playoff hopes.

The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (4-5) look to defend their home turf against the surging UNLV Rebels (6-2) in a Mountain West showdown. The Rebels aim to continue their impressive season, while Hawai'i hopes to leverage its home-field advantage and upset the favored visitors.

In a cross-country clash, the Washington Huskies (5-4) travel to Happy Valley to face the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1). The Huskies seek to build momentum in what has been a challenging season, while Penn State looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive after a loss to Ohio State last week.

Finally, in another Big Ten matchup, the undefeated No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) host the struggling Michigan Wolverines (5-4) at Memorial Stadium, with Indiana aiming to continue its historic run and Michigan fighting to salvage its season.

With the season entering the homestretch, it's time to think outside the box and live a little! Here are my picks.

