Welcome to Week 16! We're officially to the part of the season where I can't remember which games are on when and on which streaming services.

Throw in the new College Football Playoff, and I'm confident there will be football to bet on at every single moment of my holiday season, even if I don't know exactly which games are when and where. What a thrill.

Below are my 10 favorite bets for the upcoming weekend of NFL action, with a same-game parlay to boot.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Game picks

Cincinnati Bengals -9 (-110) vs. Cleveland Browns

A bit of a puzzling quarterback change in Cleveland, as veteran Jameis Winston has been shelved in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Winston is far from a perfect quarterback -- lots of unnecessary turnovers -- but he brought life to an anemic Browns passing attack with his willingness to throw just about anything. In his place is Thompson-Robinson, a second-year pro who started three games last season and has had significant action in four total contests (five, if you want to include his nine passing attempts against the Kansas City Chiefs last week). In his career, he has a 51.4% completion rate and 1:7 TD to INT ratio.