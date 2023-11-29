NBA betting: Four picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Wednesday night's NBA slate features seven games to choose from, including a intriguing matchup between Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are off to a great start to the season and are coming off a blowout win over the Lakers Monday night. There game will have no shortage of playmakers, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Zion Williamson. CJ McCollum is set to return to the court after missing the past 12 games with a rib injury. Expect an entertaining showdown with one of the highest point totals on the slate and a narrow spread.

Now let's dive into my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday night

Tyrese Maxey over 36.5 points, rebounds and assists

Maxey has been phenomenal this season and should put up a big performance on Wednesday against the Pelicans. Maxey has surpassed this line in four of his past five games and averaged around 39.0 minutes per game over that span.

Paolo Banchero over 36.5 points, rebounds and assists

Banchero finds himself in a favorable position facing a Wizards team that ranks last in points allowed per 100 possessions and has given up the most rebounds to power forwards. He has averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists and has an opportunity to exceed those averages on Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam over 33.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Siakam has a great opportunity to exceed this line against a Suns team that has given up the fifth most points per game to power forwards. Siakam averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over his past four games against Phoenix.

Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5)

The Lakers suffered their worst loss of the season against the 76ers on Monday, the largest of LeBron James' career. However Los Angeles has the perfect opportunity to bounce back on the road against the 2-15 Detroit Pistons. Detroit the Pistons rank 27th in points scored per 100 possessions and 24th in points allowed per 100 possession and are 4-10 ATS over their past 14 games. Meanwhile the Lakers are 3-1 ATS over their past four games.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 10-8 (7-11-0)

Pistons: 2-15 (7-10-0)

Line: Lakers (-7.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Lakers (-280), Pistons (+230)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.6, straight up 55.7%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Nose)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder)

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 3-14 (8-9-0)

Magic: 12-5 (14-3-0)

Line: Magic (-9.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Wizards (+340), Magic (-425)

BPI Projection: Magic by 6.6, straight up 71.9%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 11-6 (9-7-1)

Raptors: 8-10 (10-8-0)

Line: Suns (-3.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Suns (-145), Raptors (+125)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.4, straight up 55.2%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Illness); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Foot); Nassir Little, (OUT - Personal); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 6-11 (9-8-0)

Grizzlies: 3-13 (5-11-0)

Line: Grizzlies (-4.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Jazz (+160), Grizzlies (-190)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.2, straight up 61.0%, 232.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Thigh); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Shoulder); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 12-5 (12-5-0)

Pelicans: 9-9 (10-7-1)

Line: 76ers (-2.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: 76ers (-135), Pelicans (+115)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.7, straight up 63.3%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Danuel House Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps); Jaden Springer, (OUT - Illness); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Chest); Matt Ryan, (GTD - Calf); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 8-7 (10-4-1)

Nuggets: 12-6 (7-11-0)

Line: Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Rockets (+240), Nuggets (-290)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 6.6, straight up 72.9%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Hunter Tyson, (GTD - Illness); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Back); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Illness)

LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 7-9 (6-10-0)

Kings: 10-6 (9-7-0)

Line: Clippers (-1.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Clippers (-125), Kings (+105)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.6, straight up 52.2%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)