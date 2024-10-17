Transfer Talk: Nkunku could depart Chelsea next summer

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Nkunku could leave Chelsea in the summer

Christopher Nkunku could push for a Chelsea exit next summer if he can't break into head coach Enzo Maresca's starting lineup, Football Insider reports.

The forward has been linked with a move back to his native France, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested in signing him. Nkunku has played second fiddle so far this season to Nicolas Jackson, who has been the first-choice striker under Maresca in the Premier League.

It is reported that Chelsea aren't open to a sale, having signed the 26-year-old last year. Football Insider sources report that Nkunku could take matters into his own hands next year as he is "unhappy" to play a backup role to the club's other forwards.

He has recently returned from international duty with France, where he scored his first goal for Les Bleus.

Is Christopher Nkunku likely to leave Chelsea after this season? (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Enzo Millot has a release clause in his Stuttgart contract which means he can leave the club for €18 million to €20 million next summer, Florian Plettenberg reports. The 22-year-old has made a superb start to the season, contributing five goals and two assists in all competitions. While his contract is valid until 2028, the existence of a release clause could well alert the attention of several clubs around Europe. Millot joined Stuttgart in 2021 from AS Monaco and has gone on to play 66 times in the Bundesliga under manager Sebastian Hoeneß.

- Benfica and Sporting CP could rival Real Madrid for Chelsea right-back Josh Acheampong, reports Ekrem Konur. The Portuguese giants are said to be weighing up a move for the 18-year-old in January, who is highly rated at the west London club. Real Madrid were also considering a move for Acheampong as cover for Dani Carvajal as the Spain international is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month.

- Besiktas are interested in signing Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, reports FotoMac. The 36-year-old is expected to depart United next summer once his contract expires, meaning he'll be free to negotiate with other clubs from January onwards. The Turkish club are expected to be among the interested parties, although they could launch a bid to try and sign Evans in January, rather than waiting to land him on a free transfer next July.

- Danilo wants to remove a clause in his contract that would extend his current deal at Juventus to 2026 if he plays in 50% or more of games this season, Fabrizio Romano has reported. The Brazil international is currently discussing the matter with Juve, as well as the wider issue of his future at the club. Danilo has been in Turin since 2019, however, after playing almost 150 league games for the Serie A club, his contract will come to an end next summer if the aforementioned clause is removed.

- Barcelona's Pau Prim is set to remain at the club beyond 2025 after agreeing a new deal, Relevo reports. The contract renewal is already said to be "closed," with the midfielder now set to be handed an opportunity in the first team. Prim, 18, is yet to make his senior debut under manager Hansi Flick, but he has impressed for Barcelona B in his 19 league appearances to date.