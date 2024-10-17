Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's goalless draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League. (1:12)

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has returned to training after undergoing a heart procedure.

Mazraoui had the corrective operation after complaining of palpitations during the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before the international break.

The 26-year-old, who also experienced a heart issue during his time at Bayern Munich, was able to train with Erik ten Hag's first-team squad at Carrington on Thursday.

A source has told ESPN that a decision has not yet been made about whether the full-back will be available for Brentford's trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ten Hag has also been boosted by the return of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad. The pair withdrew from international duty with Argentina and Ivory Coast respectively, but are expected to be fit to face Brentford.

Noussair Mazraoui joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich in the summer. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo will both miss the game. Maguire left Villa Park wearing a protective boot after being substituted at halftime.

Mainoo, meanwhile, is suffering from an ongoing muscle issue. The midfielder was substituted during the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham and missed the 3-3 draw with FC Porto four days later.

He was able to play 85 minutes against Villa, but subsequently withdrew from the England squad ahead of their games against Greece and Finland. The club have confirmed that both Maguire and Mainoo are expected to be sidelined "for a few weeks."

Mason Mount and Luke Shaw were both absent from training on Thursday as they continue their recoveries. Summer signing Manuel Ugarte also trained away from the main group after picking up an injury playing for Uruguay during the break.