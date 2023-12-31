NBA betting: Four picks for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Tonight, we're going to party like its 2023... because tomorrow, it won't be. The NBA has six games on tap for New Year's Eve, with one afternoon game and five evening games that will carry us to within an hour of the ball dropping on the East Coast. Let's explore some interesting angles and matchups from today's games to help you finish off your year on a high note.

Snellings' favorite bets for Sunday

Magic +5.5 over Suns (+190): The Suns have lost nine of their last 14 games outright. Of their five wins in that span, they only covered once. Meanwhile, the Magic have the better record and scoring margin than the Suns for both the season and over the last month. They have also won three of their last four games. The Magic are one game under .500 on the road (7-8), almost matching the Suns' home record (8-9). The ESPN Analytics game predictor has the Suns favored to win the game, but by fewer than five points, supporting my stance to take the Magic with the points.

Trae Young over 12.5 assists (+105): Young has been on a distribution tear over the second half of December. His streak of eight straight points-assists double-doubles ended on Friday with a 9-assist effort, but he is still averaging 12.8 APG over his last nine outings. Young had dished at least 13 assists in five straight games prior to Friday, and has a good chance to bounce back to that level on Sunday against a Wizards defense that has allowed the second-most assists to opposing point guards this season. You can also get this bet at plus money. If you want to be a bit more conservative, you could get Young over 11.5 assists at -150.

Thunder and Nets over 234.5 points (-105): The Thunder have one of the most prolific offenses in the NBA, averaging 121.2 PPG with the sixth-best offensive rating. They also play at a fast pace, which allows opponents to also put points on the board (112.9 PPG allowed). The Nets are a relatively efficient offense (117.5 points per 100 possessions, 11th in NBA) and an inefficient defense (117.8 points allowed per 100 possessions, 23rd in NBA) that would have higher scoring games if they played at a faster pace. I expect the Thunder, as the better team playing at home, to control the pace. If they do, this game has a good chance to go over. The ESPN Analytics game predictor projects 237.5 points in this matchup.

Ja Morant over 7.5 assists (-140): Morant has had ups-and-downs as a scorer since his return, depending on whether his jumper is working on a given day, but he has been consistent as a distributor. He has averaged 8.8 APG in his five games this season, with at least eight assists in four out of the five and double-digit assists in two of his last three outings. His Sunday opponents, the Kings, allow the fifth-most assists per game (9.8 average) to opposing point guards.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

3 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 12-19 (7-24-0)

Wizards: 6-25 (15-16-0)

Line: Hawks (-6.5) Total: 252.5

Money Line: Hawks (-275), Wizards (+225)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3, straight up 60%, 240.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (GTD - Illness); Trae Young, (GTD - Knee)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Back); Tyus Jones, (GTD - Foot)

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 17-16 (15-18-0)

Pelicans: 18-14 (17-14-1)

Line: Pelicans (-5.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Lakers (+190), Pelicans (-220)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 5.3, straight up 68%, 235.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee)

Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 15-17 (18-13-1)

Thunder: 21-9 (21-8-1)

Line: Thunder (-8.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Nets (+270), Thunder (-340)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.1, straight up 71%, 237.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Illness)

Thunder: None reported

Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs

7 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 25-6 (15-14-2)

Spurs: 5-26 (11-19-1)

Line: Celtics (-13.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Celtics (-1000), Spurs (+625)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 16.2, straight up 92%, 236.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (GTD - Illness); Zach Collins, (GTD - Ankle)

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 18-12 (16-14-0)

Grizzlies: 10-21 (13-18-0)

Line: Grizzlies (-1.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Kings (+105), Grizzlies (-125)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 0.3, straight up 51%, 235.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Hand)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); John Konchar, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee)

Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 19-12 (21-10-0)

Suns: 16-15 (11-19-1)

Line: Suns (-5.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Magic (+190), Suns (-220)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4.7, straight up 66%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee)

Suns: Nassir Little, (OUT - Knee); Damion Lee, (GTD - Knee); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Ankle)