Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football': Eagles vs. Rams

The Week 12 Sunday Night Football game features an intriguing matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles enter Sunday night's game as three-point favorites. Philadelphia is riding high, in the midst of a six-game win streak.

The Eagles are +350 to win the NFC conference and look like formidable challengers to the Detroit Lions, who sit atop the conference winner odds board at +140. The Eagles have answered almost all questions about them recently but face a challenge in the Rams, who are winners of four of their past five games. The Rams are in the midst of a battle for the NFC West with +450 odds to win the division. Sunday night's matchup presents an opportunity for each team to make a statement as the season approaches a pivotal point heading into Thanksgiving.