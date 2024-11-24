Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football': Eagles vs. Rams

The Week 12 Sunday Night Football game features an intriguing matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles enter Sunday night's game as three-point favorites. Philadelphia is riding high, in the midst of a six-game win streak.
The Eagles are +350 to win the NFC conference and look like formidable challengers to the Detroit Lions, who sit atop the conference winner odds board at +140. The Eagles have answered almost all questions about them recently but face a challenge in the Rams, who are winners of four of their past five games. The Rams are in the midst of a battle for the NFC West with +450 odds to win the division. Sunday night's matchup presents an opportunity for each team to make a statement as the season approaches a pivotal point heading into Thanksgiving.
Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET
Game lines
Spread: Eagles (-3)
Moneyline: Eagles (-150), Rams (+130)
Over/Under: 48.5 points (Over -115/Under -105)
First-half spread: Eagles -1.5 (-105), Rams +1.5 (-115)
Eagles total points: 25.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Rams total points: 23.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
The props
Passing
Jalen Hurts total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Hurts total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +140/Under -180)
Matthew Stafford total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Stafford total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Rushing
Saquon Barkley total rushing yards: 49.5 (Over Even/Under -130)
Kyren Williams total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -140/Under +110)
Hurts total rushing yards: 34.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Receiving
A.J. Brown total receiving yards: 89.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
Puka Nacua total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
Cooper Kupp total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
Demarcus Robinson total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
Andre Snellings' pick: Eagles -3 over Rams (-105)
Both teams enter this game on a relative high note. The Rams are also getting healthier, with both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp having played together in each of the last four games. Still, the Eagles have been performing at a higher level than the Rams. Los Angels has outscored its opponents by 3.8 PPG over the past five games, while the Philadelphia has outscored its opponents by 17.2 PPG over the same span, including and eight-point win over a tough Washington Commanders squad in Week 11. The Eagles' defense has been stingy, particularly against the pass, ranking in the top-5 in fewest points allowed, fewest pass yards allowed and fewest passing touchdowns allowed, while the Rams rank middle of the pack or worse in all three categories (16th, 15th and 25th, respectively). The Eagles' powerful dual-threat offense should be able to put enough points on the board to cover this spread against a potentially overmatched Rams squad.
Betting trends
Courtesy ESPN Research
The Eagles are 4-1 ATS on the road this season.
The Eagles are 13-2-2 ATS against the Rams since 1986.
The Eagles are 11-4 ATS under Nick Sirianni when the line is between +3 and -3 (9-1 ATS in last 10).
The Eagles are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games when laying at least three points.
The Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.
Matthew Stafford is 8-13 ATS as a prime-time underdog (2-4 ATS with Rams).
More from ESPN
Betting storylines: All the latest buzz
Fantasy injury tracker: Who's in and who's out?
Fantasy football: Week 12 rankings