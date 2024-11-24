Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Manchester City are both going after Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, while Barcelona face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool for Devyne Rensch. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Amorim wants final say on Man United transfers

- Rodri leaves door open to Real Madrid transfer

- Mourinho pans Cristiano Ronaldo reunion rumor

Viktor Gyökeres has scored a total of 23 goals in just 16 games for Sporting CP and Sweden so far this season. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is a top target for both Manchester United and Manchester City, putting him in the middle of a transfer tug-of-war between his former manager Rúben Amorim and ex-sporting director Hugo Viana, according to The Sun. Gyökeres has scored 67 goals in 69 appearances since he joined Sporting at the start of last season, making him one of the most coveted forwards in Europe. The Sweden international is wanted at United, where Amorim has his first match in charge at Ipswich Town on Sunday, and City, where Viana will official begin work next summer as Txiki Begiristain's replacement.

- Ajax's Devyne Rensch has been monitored by Barcelona in recent months as they aim to strengthen at full-back ahead of next season, reports Diario Sport, with the 21-year-old's contract ending in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also want Rensch and Ajax have offered him a renewal, while the Blaugrana are also keeping an eye on Almeria's Marc Pubill.

- Manchester United are looking at Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as new boss Amorim looks to strengthen at left wing-back, reports the Daily Mail. This comes with injury concerns over Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, although the latter may be utilised at left centre-back in Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 system.

- Manchester City are planning to make a January move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk reports. The England international, 20, is seen as an attainable midseason signing to cover for the season-ending injury of Rodri. Without the Ballon d'Or-winning star in the team, City have lost their last five matches, a record losing streak for manager Pep Guardiola. Wharton, who has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, has impressed City scouts who have been searching for a suitable replacement

- Lille striker Jonathan David has publicly declared that Barcelona would be a "dream" move for him, but Diario Sport have suggested that the Blaugrana have doubts about bringing in the 24-year-old. That is because it is expected that a four-year contract, the signing bonus and commission would total €80 miilion and the Canada international wouldn't be an undisputed starter due to the presence of Robert Lewandowski. Even so, they appreciate David's statement and could make a move if he makes a financial compromise.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:36 How desperate are Manchester City to sign players in January? Alexis Nunes is joined by Luis Miguel Echegaray and Janusz Michallik to discuss Manchester City's weaknesses following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham at the Etihad.

OTHER RUMORS

- Randal Kolo Muani would like to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but a loan or permanent departure in January isn't off the table for the striker. Les Parisiens are open to letting the 25-year-old leave and there have been enquiries, although no final decision has been made yet. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus and Aston Villa are two of the clubs ready to sign Joshua Zirkzee if Manchester united decide to send the misfiring striker out on loan in January. (CaughtOffside)

- Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign Benfica centre-back Tomás Araújo, with the Magpies switching focus to the 22-year-old since the summer after they failed to sign Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

- Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio all want to sign Empoli midfielder Jacopo Fazzini but it would take €13m to bring in the 21-year-old. Napoli and Juventus also like Empoli centre-back Adrian Ismajli. (Calciomercato)

- Everton are considering bringing former boss David Moyes back to Goodison Park if they decide to fire Sean Dyche. (The Sun)