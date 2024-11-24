Herculez Gomez and Alejandro Moreno aren't on the same page when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Portuguese national team. (2:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Fenerbahce manager José Mourinho has rebuffed claims that he could try to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Turkish club after rumours emerged that the pair had spoken on the phone about a potential move.

Mourinho coached Ronaldo during his Real Madrid tenure, winning the LaLiga title in 2011-12 and the Copa del Rey the year prior.

Asked about the possibility of signing the Al Nassr forward, whose contract expires at the end of the 2025 season, Mourinho told reporters he is more likely to catch up with him former player over a meal.

"News about Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce are ridiculous," the Portuguese coach said.

"Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it's right in the middle of the road between Saudi and Portugal. Or maybe he'll come see his old friend José, we can eat at my hotel."

Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho won the LaLiga title together in 2012. JAIME REINA/AFP/GettyImages

Fenerbahce face an uphill task to win the Turkish Super Lig title in Mourinho's first year since taking the job in Istanbul, trailing fierce rivals Galatasaray by five points after 12 games even after a comprehensive 6-2 win over Kayserispor on Saturday.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from Friday's 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League with a win in Monday's AFC Champions League Elite clash with Al Gharafa.