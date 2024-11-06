2024 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State betting favorite after first rankings release

Open Extended Reactions

While the Oregon Ducks opened as the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff top-25 rankings Tuesday night, it was Ohio State that opened as the betting favorite to win the CFP at ESPN BET. The Buckeyes are +325 to win the national championship, and Georgia (+400), Oregon (+400), Texas (+500) and Miami (+1200) round out the top five. Alabama (+1200) has the sixth-shortest odds to win the CFP despite currently ranking 11th in the initial release.

With playoff implications on the line entering the Week 11 slate, here are the odds for each team in the CFP top 25 to make the playoff, win a conference championship and win the national championship.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp.

College Football Playoff Odds Team CFP Champ Conf. Champ Playoffs Y/N (2) Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) +325 -105 -5000 | 18-1 (1) Oregon Ducks (Big Ten) +400 +105 -5000 | 18-1 (3) Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) +400 +160 -2000 | +900 (5) Texas Longhorns (SEC) +500 +200 -1200 | +600 (4) Miami Hurricanes (ACC) 12-1 -200 -1400 | +700 (11) Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) 18-1 20-1 -140 | +110 (7) Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) 20-1 +700 -220 | +170 (6) Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) 22-1 30-1 -330 | +240 (10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Indep.) 25-1 -- -260 | +200 (8) Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten) 30-1 11-1 -220 | +170 (16) Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) 35-1 18-1 +140 | -180 (23) Clemson Tigers (ACC) 50-1 +850 +270 | -390 (15) LSU Tigers (SEC) 50-1 10-1 +190 | -250 (9) BYU Cougars (Big 12) 75-1 +200 +110 | -140 (13) SMU Mustangs (ACC) 75-1 +250 +110 | -140 (14) Texas A&M Aggies (SEC) 75-1 10-1 +320 | -475 (12) Boise State Broncos (Mountain West) 100-1 -350 -250 | +190 (17) Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) 100-1 +260 +240 | -330 (20) Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12) 100-1 +300 +240 | -330 (19) Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12) 200-1 +700 +700 | -1400 (18) Pittsburgh Panthers (ACC) 300-1 50-1 20-1 | -8000 (25) Army Black Knights (AAC) 500-1 +125 10-1 | -2500 (22) Louisville Cardinals (ACC) 500-1 75-1 -- | -- (24) Missouri Tigers (SEC) 1000-1 500-1 18-1 | -5000 (21) Washington State Cougars (Pac 12) 1000-1 -- 30-1 | -10000

