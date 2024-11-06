2024 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State betting favorite after first rankings release

While the Oregon Ducks opened as the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff top-25 rankings Tuesday night, it was Ohio State that opened as the betting favorite to win the CFP at ESPN BET. The Buckeyes are +325 to win the national championship, and Georgia (+400), Oregon (+400), Texas (+500) and Miami (+1200) round out the top five. Alabama (+1200) has the sixth-shortest odds to win the CFP despite currently ranking 11th in the initial release.
With playoff implications on the line entering the Week 11 slate, here are the odds for each team in the CFP top 25 to make the playoff, win a conference championship and win the national championship.
