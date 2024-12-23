Gab & Juls react to Man United's loss to Bournemouth and their run of form so far under Ruben Amorim. (1:26)

Ruben Amorim is under no pressure from Manchester United bosses to pick Marcus Rashford, a source has told ESPN, with the Portuguese head coach being allowed to handle the situation with the England forward without outside intervention.

Rashford has been dropped from the squad for the last three games, including the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday. Speaking during his exile, the 27-year-old has said he is "ready for a new challenge."

His continued absence could harm United's negotiating position ahead of a possible move when the January transfer window opens. But a source has told ESPN that Amorim will be left to decide when to reintegrate Rashford with no pressure from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe or technical director Jason Wilcox to bring him back in from the cold.

Wilcox is heading up United's recruitment following Dan Ashworth's exit as sporting director just five months after arriving from Newcastle United.

Rashford is one of United's top earners on more than £325,000-per-week. He's under contract until 2028 -- a potential stumbling block for any interested club looking for a cut-price deal.

A source told ESPN that Rashford has been told there is no guarantee that a January transfer will materialise. United are willing to listen to realistic offers.

Despite a downturn in form which has contributed to Rashford losing his place in the England squad, he remains United's biggest star and they will not consider offers which are not viewed as financially viable.

Rashford said he wanted a "new challenge" just two days after being axed from Amorim's squad for the 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. It is unclear whether he has submitted a formal transfer request.

Rashford has scored seven goals in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He signed a lucrative long-term contract in July 2023 but has scored only 15 goals in 67 games since.