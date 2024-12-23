Luis Miguel Echegaray reacts to Chelsea's frustrating 0-0 draw at Everton which prevents Enzo Maresca's men from going top of the Premier League. (1:17)

Enzo Fernández has conceded he has not realised his full potential at Chelsea but is optimistic of doing so after a strong start under Enzo Maresca.

The Argentina international became the Premier League's most expensive player when Chelsea signed him from Benfica in a €121m ($126m) deal on deadline day in January 2023.

Following an impressive first six months at Stamford Bridge, Fernández then struggled in his first full last season after playing the majority of the campaign with a hernia.

Fernández told ESPN: "When I arrived it was very difficult, the first year and a half here: change of coaches, the club wasn't doing well, personal injuries."

Fernández, 23, said he never felt the pressure from the price tag that took him to Chelsea.

"It didn't affect me," he said. "I tried to take it responsibly, with enjoyment, without pressure. I was not satisfied with what I had been showing, then I got injured, many adverse things happened, I tried to move forward but today I feel very good, as does the team and we hope to continue on this path."

Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino as coach in the summer after guiding Leicester to promotion by winning the Championship last season.

Enzo Fernández is finding his form at Chelsea under manager Enzo Maresca. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Following an off-field incident after Argentina won the Copa América in the summer, Fernández had a mixed start to the campaign. He lost his place in the starting line-up for four games before being restored after the November international break. Fernandez has scored three goals and set up three more in the last five league games.

The 2022 World Cup winner believes he has made progress under Maresca.

"I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted," he said. "He [Maresca] explained to me what he wanted and I was getting the concept, reading the games. There is still a long way to go.

"On a personal level I have been feeling very good. The team has shown a very strong character, always working and with humility and showing that great things can be achieved.

"There is still a long way to go."

Chelsea have won four of their last five league games and are second in the Premier League, four points adrift of leaders Liverpool.