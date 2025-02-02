Open Extended Reactions

Tarciane has left Houston Dash less than a year after joining from Corinthians. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Brazil international Tarciane has completed her transfer from Houston Dash to Lyon, the NWSL side announced on Sunday.

Houston confirmed the fee they have received for Tarciane is a team record and among the highest in NWSL history.

The 21-year-old is the second high-profile departure from the league, following Naomi Girma's world-record move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea last month.

Tarciane made 11 appearances for the Dash last season and was a member of the Brazil squad that won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

"First, we want to wish Tarciane the best as she begins this new chapter in her career. This is also a historic milestone for the organization and a testament to the individuals who have worked tirelessly to forge a new path for the team," Houston's president of women's soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said.

"While it is difficult to part ways with a player of Tarci's caliber, we are excited about the new options we can explore to reinforce the roster for the upcoming season and beyond. Our goal is to make Houston a sustainable and consistent contender in the NWSL. We stayed true to that as we moved forward with this decision that was beneficial for all parties."