2024 college football Week 8: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Week 8 of the 2024 College Football season features No. 1 Texas facing their toughest test of the season so far against No. 5 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). In addition to that game, a marquee matchup between No. 7 Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee is also on tap as two of 16 games featuring at least one ranked team on the Week 8 slate.

Here are all the odds and lines for games with top-25 teams on this week.

For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

No. 2 Oregon (-27.5) at Purdue

Friday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Oregon 6-0; Purdue 1-5

Opening Line: Oregon -28.5, O/U 58.5

Money line: Oregon (-3000); Purdue (+1300)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 26.3 points, 95% probability to win game

Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU (-9)

Friday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Oklahoma State 3-3; BYU 6-0

Opening Line: BYU -8.5, O/U 55.5

Money line: Oklahoma State (+270); BYU (-340)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection BYU by 4.8 points, 63% probability to win game

No. 6 Miami (-4.5) at Louisville

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Miami 6-0; Louisville 4-2

Opening Line: Miami -4.5, O/U 61.5

Money line: Miami (-200); Louisville (+170)

Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Miami by 2.1 points, 56% probability to win game

Virginia at No. 10 Clemson (-21.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, ACC Network

Records: Virginia 4-2; Clemson 5-1

Opening Line: Clemson -22.5, O/U 57.5

Money line: Virginia (+900); Clemson (-1600)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Clemson by 18.9 points, 89% probability to win game

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana (-6.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

Records: Nebraska 5-1; Indiana 6-0

Opening Line: Indiana -5, O/U 51.5

Money line: Nebraska (+195); Indiana (-230)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Indiana by 10.9 points, 77% probability to win game

Auburn at No. 19 Missouri (-4.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Auburn 2-4; Missouri 5-1

Opening Line: Missouri -7, O/U 51.5

Money line: Auburn (+165); Missouri (-195)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Missouri by 6.7 points, 68% probability to win game

East Carolina at No. 23 Army (-16)

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2

Records: East Carolina 3-3; Army 6-0

Opening Line: Army -17, O/U 51.5

Money line: East Carolina (+500); Army (-700)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Army by 17.2 points, 87% probability to win game

No. 7 Alabama (-3) at No. 11 Tennessee

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Alabama 5-1; Tennessee 5-1

Opening Line: Alabama -3, O/U 55.5

Money line: Alabama (-150); Tennessee (+130)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Alabama by 1.2 points, 53% probability to win game

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (-11)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Notre Dame 5-1; Georgia Tech 5-2

Opening Line: Notre Dame -8.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Notre Dame (-425); Georgia Tech (+340)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 14.6 points, 83% probability to win game

No. 24 Michigan (-3) at No. 22 Illinois

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+

Records: Michigan 4-2; Illinois 5-1

Opening Line: Michigan -1, O/U 42.5

Money line: Michigan (-155); Illinois (+135)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Michigan by 3.8 points, 60% probability to win game

Charlotte at No. 25 Navy (-17)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Charlotte 3-3; Navy 5-0

Opening Line: Navy -18, O/U 56.5

Money line: Charlotte (+550); Navy (-800)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Navy by 13.8 points, 82% probability to win game

No. 14 Texas A&M (-15.5) at Mississippi State

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Texas A&M 5-1; Mississippi State 1-5

Opening Line: Texas A&M -15, O/U 55.5

Money line: Texas A&M (-700); Mississippi State (+500)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas A&M by 13 points, 81% probability to win game

No. 8 LSU (-2.5) at Arkansas

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: LSU 5-1; Arkansas 4-2

Opening Line: LSU -2.5, O/U 57.5

Money line: LSU (-135); Arkansas (+115)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection LSU by 1.6 points, 54% probability to win game

No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas (-3.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Georgia 5-1; Texas 6-0

Opening Line: Texas -3.5, O/U 55.5

Money line: Georgia (+160); Texas (-190)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Texas by 10.7 points, 76% probability to win game

UCF at No. 9 Iowa State (-14)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: UCF 3-3; Iowa State 6-0

Opening Line: Iowa State -13.5, O/U 47.5

Money line: UCF (+450); Iowa State (-600)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 11.6 points, 78% probability to win game

No. 17 Kansas State (-3.5) at West Virginia

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Kansas State 5-1; West Virginia 3-3

Opening Line: Kansas State -2.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Kansas State (-165); West Virginia (+140)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 2.4 points, 57% probability to win game

No. 21 SMU (-16.5) at Stanford

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Records: SMU 5-1; Stanford 2-4

Opening Line: SMU -15, O/U 55.5

Money line: SMU (-800); Stanford (+550)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection SMU by 16.4 points, 86% probability to win game