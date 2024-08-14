Turkish Lig added to ESPN Africa channels as football season begins

The ESPN FC crew debate whether or not Manchester United are good enough to make the top four in the Premier League this season. (2:07)

Football fans across Africa have plenty to look forward to as the 2024/25 European football season is almost underway, with legendary manager Jose Mourinho top of the bill as he takes charge of Fenerbahce in the returning Turkish Lig.

ESPN Africa will also continue to broadcast the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, English Football League, Eredivisie, the German DFB-Pokal Cup, the National Women's Soccer League and the Scottish Professional Football League.

The Süper Lig is seeking to establish itself as one of the top divisions in Europe and is one that has always piqued the interest of punters. The stakes will be high at every level, this year, as 20 of Turkey's best clubs battle it out starting in August 2024 and running until May 2025.

Celtic, the reigning Scottish Premiership Champions, have been on an impressive three-year winning streak, showcasing their dominance in Scottish football. Their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, have also demonstrated consistent performance by securing the second place for the same duration.

This sustained competition highlights the intense rivalry and high level of play within the league, and there is no doubt that Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen, who have in third and fourth place in the past two years, will be eyeing the trophy in the coming season.

The Eredivisie promises another nail-biting season as record holders Ajax Amsterdam and former Champions Feyenoord, will be looking to claim the trophy from reigning champions PSV. The 18-team league represents the highest level of football in the Netherlands and is a firm favourite for Soccer viewers.

The English Football League's upcoming season is expected to be more competitive than ever with EPL relegated clubs Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton all chasing automatic promotion back to the EPL from the EFL.

The Special One's sideline antics with Fenerbahce will be on full display for African fans as the Turkish Lig airs on ESPN's channels this 2024/5 season. Ali Atmaca/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League, already in action, features a number of African stars. These star players include Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk - Gambia), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht - Ghana), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent - Morocco), Gift Orban (Gent - Nigeria), Jean Thierry Lazare (Union SG - Ivory Coast) and Denis Odoi (Club Brugge & Ghana).

Earlier this year, ESPN Africa secured the USA's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and fans can now enjoy two NWSL games each week, including both live and repeat broadcasts, as well as a weekly highlights show on ESPN, which will lead up to the exciting playoffs and NWSL Championship in November this year.

African football fans can anticipate a thrilling lineup of live football broadcasts from these various leagues, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with additional coverage and match highlights throughout the week. Additionally, ESPN Africa will enhance the excitement with behind-the-scenes updates and additional content on social media throughout the season.

How to tune in:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

• All times are stated in CAT / SAST.

• Schedule subject to change