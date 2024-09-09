Fantasy football rookie watch: Jayden Daniels shines, Marvin Harrison Jr. struggles

Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had impressive NFL debuts, but several other highly touted rookies didn't live up to lofty expectations.

What statistical tidbits should you be aware of from the first week of action, and which rookies should you watch closely from here on out?

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from the rookies in their NFL debuts.

Quarterbacks

Top performer

Jayden Daniels moved the ball through the air but was especially strong on the ground vs. Tampa Bay. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (86.3% rostered, 30.1% started)

Daniels' 28.1 fantasy points in his debut were impressive, thanks largely to his rushing ability. He ended up with the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in an NFL debut since 1950 and became the first QB ever to rush for 80 yards and two touchdowns in his first game. However, he did have some trouble as a passer against the Buccaneers, which was unexpected given his impressive college stats. He's the only player in FBS history with 12,000 career passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. He rarely attempted deep throws, averaging just 2.0 air yards per completion, compared with 8.4 air yards per completion at LSU last season. For Week 2 against the Giants, he's looking like a low-end QB1.

Keep 'em rostered

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (82.8% rostered, 23.3% started)

This wasn't the debut fantasy managers were hoping for from Williams. He didn't throw a touchdown and his 3.2 yards per attempt were the second lowest by a first-round pick in their debut (minimum 15 attempts) in NFL history. Plus, 31% of his throws were off target against the Titans. For context, that's the worst by a Bears QB since Mitchell Trubisky's 39% off-target rate in Week 1 of the 2020 season. While Williams did show improvement as the second half went on, the Bears' offense finished with just 148 total yards. That's the fewest by any team in a season-opening win since the 1999 Giants. Williams will likely improve with each game, but for now, he's more of a QB2 than the QB1 we hoped for. The Bears travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 2, which should prove to be a difficult matchup.

Others to watch

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (13.4% rostered)

Nix had a rough outing against the Seahawks, with his fantasy performance salvaged only by his rushing yards. He averaged a poor 6.2 air yards per attempt and just 2.7 air yards per completion. Sure, the Seahawks have a talented secondary, but Nix's value is higher in deeper superflex leagues right now. For Week 2 against the Steelers, he's looking like a low-end QB2.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (3.3% rostered)

Maye watched from the sidelines as the Patriots pulled off an upset against the Bengals. Jacoby Brissett was a game manager and finished with 8.0 fantasy points. The Patriots' longest play was just 17 yards. Keep Maye on your watch list as New England takes on the Seahawks in Week 2.

Running backs

Bucky Irving opened eyes when he broke free for a 31-yard run in his NFL debut. Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Top performer

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20.8% rostered, 0.5% started)

Irving had 11 touches against the Commanders on Sunday, while Rachaad White saw 21. The rookie from Oregon's 31-yard run showcased his explosiveness. White's strong suit is his receiving ability, and he ran 19 routes, compared with Irving's seven. It'll be interesting to watch how the rookie's role evolves in the coming weeks, as both Irving and White eclipsed 75 yards from scrimmage against Washington.

Keep 'em rostered

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (53.8% rostered, 0.7% started)

Benson had only three rushing attempts against the Bills. It's also worth noting that Emari Demercado operated as the Cardinals' third-down back. However, there's a silver lining. James Conner finished with 19 touches. If Conner misses time, Benson would immediately jump onto the RB2 radar. We'll see if the rookie gets more touches against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (74.7% rostered)

Brooks is starting the season on the PUP/NFI list as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered last November at Texas. This means he'll be out for at least the first four games. The Panthers had a rough outing against the Saints on Sunday, losing by 37 points, the fifth-largest margin of victory in a season opener between division rivals in the last 50 years. Chuba Hubbard had only six rushing attempts in that game. With the offense looking dreadful, it's not great news for those stashing Brooks on IR.

Others to watch

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (14.2% rostered)

Davis had just four touches against the Cardinals. He's not a big part of the Bills' offense yet. But if James Cook, who had 22 touches, misses time, Davis could become more relevant in fantasy. The Bills face the Dolphins in Week 2. Keep Davis on your watch list.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (22.5% rostered)

Wright was inactive (coach's decision) for the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Jaguars. De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert shared backfield duties. Achane ended the game with 17 touches and 23.0 fantasy points. For Wright to become fantasy relevant, he'd need either Achane or Mostert to miss time. We'll see if he makes his NFL debut Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (59.9% rostered)

It's surprising to see Ronnie Rivers ahead of Corum on the Rams' depth chart. Many thought the Rams drafted Corum 83rd overall to help lighten Kyren Williams' load, especially since they have similar skill sets. Corum handled 505 rushing attempts in his last two seasons at Michigan, proving he can manage a heavy workload. Definitely a situation worth keeping an eye on, but it's safe to say this wasn't a Week 1 that Corum managers were hoping to see.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (22.4% rostered)

Lloyd went into Friday night's game against the Eagles listed as questionable. He missed Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday and Thursday due to that nagging hamstring injury. Unless Josh Jacobs, who had 18 touches against the Eagles, misses time, Lloyd probably won't have much fantasy relevance. I'm also concerned about the Packers' offensive line. Jacobs was getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage way too often on Friday night. Keep Lloyd on your watch list as the Packers prepare for the Colts in Week 2.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (3.2% rostered)

J.K. Dobbins' 135 rushing yards are the most by a Chargers player since Austin Ekeler's 173 yards in Week 5 of the 2022 season against the Browns. And he did it on just 10 attempts! This really highlights the potential of what Vidal could bring to the table if either Dobbins or Gus Edwards misses time in Greg Roman's run-heavy offense. The sixth-rounder out of Troy was inactive in the season-opener against the Raiders.

Wide receivers

Brian Thomas Jr. looked comfortable in his pro debut, giving Trevor Lawrence another big-play option. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Top performers

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (89.0% rostered, 16.1% started)

Worthy made the most of his three touches, finishing with 20.8 fantasy points against the Ravens last Thursday. It's understandable to question whether such production can be sustained with just three touches. While it's unlikely, there are some encouraging signs. Worthy ran 23 routes, primarily hitches, and played 36 snaps, which are numbers not far off from Rashee Rice. Most of his snaps came from 11 personnel, showing he was involved in the offense. Worthy could be considered a WR4 with WR3 upside until Marquise Brown returns from his shoulder injury. The Chiefs are set to face the Bengals in Week 2, so keep an eye on how involved Worthy is in that matchup.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (78.2% rostered, 4.3% started)

Gabe Davis led the Jaguars in snaps, routes run and receiving yards. but Thomas wasn't far behind. He delivered a stellar debut with 14.7 fantasy points, including his first NFL touchdown. Last season at LSU, he led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns. That's the third most in school history, right behind Ja'Marr Chase (20) and Justin Jefferson (18) from 2019. Thomas looked so good, he could eventually surpass Christian Kirk in the pecking order. He's firmly on the flex radar heading into Week 2 against the Browns.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (97.4% rostered, 71.8% started)

Wan'Dale Robinson surprised many by finishing with more targets (12) and receptions (6) than Nabers, who had just 5 targets. Nabers did manage to edge out Robinson in receiving yards, finishing with 66. In fact, this was the most receiving yards by a Giants player making his debut since Darius Slayton in 2019. However, the bigger concern is quarterback Daniel Jones, who averaged just 4.4 yards per pass attempt and had his 20th game with multiple turnovers. This could hurt the rookie's potential. For Week 2, Nabers can be viewed as a flex option against a vulnerable Commanders secondary.

Keep 'em rostered

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (99.5% rostered, 92.1% started)

This isn't the debut fantasy managers were hoping for from the highest-drafted rookie wide receiver in ESPN leagues over the past 20 years. Harrison ended the game with just 4 receiving yards, the fewest in a debut by a wide receiver taken in the top five since Desmond Howard in 1992. The bright side? Harrison led the Cardinals skill position players in both snaps and routes run. However, Kyler Murray had an unusually tough game, averaging just 2.9 air yards per completion. It's also worth noting that Harrison ran only 11 routes against man coverage and was not targeted. Better days are on the horizon for this talented receiver. Harrison is firmly on the WR2 radar for Week 2 against the Rams.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (84.3% rostered, 5.9% started)

Williams had a tough time connecting with the Bears' much-hyped wide receiver group. Odunze had only four targets, which was a letdown compared with Keenan Allen's 11 and DJ Moore's eight. But let's dig a little deeper. Allen (41), Moore (52), and Odunze (45) were actually pretty close in snaps played. The same goes for routes run: Allen (23), Moore (28), and Odunze (26). So, while Odunze didn't get as many looks this time, he's still on the flex radar against the Texans.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (84.8% rostered, 10.2% started)

Even though Coleman didn't score a touchdown like Khalil Shakir or Mack Hollins, he still made a strong impression. The rookie led the team in snaps, routes run, targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Arizona Cardinals. Another thing to note is that when the Bills were in 11 personnel, Coleman, Hollins and Shakir were on the field together a lot. In 12 personnel, it was mainly Coleman and Hollins. This is definitely promising for those who have Coleman on their fantasy teams. He's a solid flex option in Week 2 against the Dolphins.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (82.4% rostered, 5.5% started)

McConkey led the Chargers with seven targets and 39 receiving yards against the Raiders on Sunday. He managed to salvage his fantasy day with a late touchdown in Los Angeles' run-heavy offense. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn't asked to do much, averaging just 5.5 yards per pass attempt. If this trend continues, it could limit McConkey's fantasy ceiling. However, he's still on the flex radar for Week 2, especially since the Panthers' defense just got torched by the Saints.

Others to watch

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3.1% rostered)

McMillan led the Buccaneers in snaps and routes run, yet he had only three targets. On the bright side, he scored a 32-yard receiving touchdown. McMillan has solidified his spot as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver, and he could become even more fantasy-relevant if Mike Evans or Chris Godwin miss time.

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (32.5% rostered)

The Patriots' wide receiver rotation is pretty fluid, with everyone seeing a similar number of snaps against the Bengals on Sunday. However, Polk had only one target. Keep him on your watch list, but he shouldn't be in your lineups against the Seahawks in Week 2.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (29.1% rostered)

There weren't many positives for the Panthers on Sunday, but one was Legette leading the team in targets. He also played significant snaps. The Panthers' wide receiver rotation is five deep right now, so it's tough to feel confident in any of them, especially given how Bryce Young performed against the Saints.

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (33.5% rostered)

Mitchell's snaps played and routes run show he had a limited role, despite getting five targets. Michael Pittman Jr. is likely to keep a high target share. Mitchell's role might shrink when Josh Downs returns from injury, so he should stay on your watch list. Remember, the Colts aren't expected to be a pass-heavy offense.

Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (6.0% rostered)

Jahan Dotson's trade gave fantasy managers hope that McCaffrey could step up as the Commanders' No. 2 receiver. Week 1 showed that this won't be the case. The snaps and routes have been spread out between McCaffrey, Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus. It's not an ideal situation, and it's tough to see Daniels supporting more than one fantasy-relevant receiver.

Tight end

Brock Bowers immediately showed that he's one of the Raiders' top options in the passing game. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (85.0% rostered, 31.8% started)

Bowers led the Raiders in targets (8), hinting at a significant role in Las Vegas' offense this year. However, he's still splitting snaps with fellow tight end Michael Mayer. The great news is that Bowers is running nearly as many routes (26) as Davante Adams (34) and Jakobi Meyers (31). The rookie can be viewed as a low-end TE1 in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.