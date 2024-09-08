Open Extended Reactions

Week 1 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 1

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 1

1. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson had 26.08 points on Sunday versus the Texans, using his physical tools and arm talent to create explosive plays, while also adding rushing production. Yes, Richardson had some misses, completing just 9 of 19 passes, but he posted two touchdowns of 50-plus yards, highlighted by the 66-yard score to Alec Pierce, one that he delivered from an unstable platform. Big-time throw there. Richardson rushed for 56 yards on six carries, and he found the end zone here too, pushing through contact on a low red zone carry late in the game. We need to see more consistent location from Richardson as a thrower, but his big-play ability and dual-threat skills keep him in the mix as a top-five play in Week 2 versus the Packers at Lambeau Field. -- Bowen