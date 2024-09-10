Open Extended Reactions

Mauricio Pochettino is the new manager of the United States men's national team, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.

Pochettino, 52, signed a two-year contract that will take him through the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. He succeeds Gregg Berhalter, who was fired after the USMNT's poor showing at this summer's Copa América.

Pochettino will be introduced Friday in New York.

"Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams," USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage."

ESPN reported last month the former Argentina international had agreed to take the job after lengthy discussions with Crocker. Crocker, who previously worked with Pochettino at Premier League team Southampton, had been charged with recruiting a world-class coach to ensure the USMNT goes into the 2026 World Cup as a competitive nation, capable of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

Pochettino certainly brings with him a coaching pedigree that is unmatched in the history of the USMNT. The Argentine has coached at some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. In that time, he has coached some of the top players in the game, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane. In addition to Southampton, he has managed Spanish side Espanyol, where he also spent considerable time as a player.

"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn't just about football for me; it's about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said in a statement. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here -- those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men's National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn't pass up.

"I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we're going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

Sources told ESPN that Pochettino would be paid a salary of $6 million per year. Though it's a pay cut from his previous job with Chelsea, it will make him the highest-paid coach in USMNT history.

Berhalter earned $2,291,136 in 2022, including $900,000 in bonuses when the Americans qualified for the World Cup and reached the second round, according to the USSF's 2022 tax filing.

In its announcement, the USSF noted Pochettino's appointment was supported in significant part by a philanthropic leadership gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and chief executive of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst. Additional support has been provided by Scott Goodwin, co-founder and managing partner of Diameter, and several commercial partners.

A message from Mauricio 🇺🇸



🗣️ ENG ➡️ 🗣️ ESP — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) September 10, 2024

The announcement completes a courtship that had dragged on in recent weeks. At issue was the amount of compensation Chelsea would continue to pay Pochettino and his staff. The fact the discussions with Chelsea took place around the close of the summer transfer window in Europe caused further delay.

Efforts to recruit Jürgen Klopp following his summer exit from Liverpool failed to get off the ground, and at one stage Hoffenheim manager Pellegrino Matarazzo was thought to be the leading candidate. But the federation eventually put its focus on Pochettino, and his willingness to take on the role is a major coup.

Pochettino is expected to bring on board longtime assistant coaches Jesús Pérez, Miguel d'Agostino and goalkeeper coach Toni Jiménez. He will take charge of the USMNT for this first time on Oct. 12 in a friendly against Panama in Austin, Texas, followed by a meeting with Mexico in Guadalajara three days later.

"Hiring Mauricio is a step forward in our mission to compete at the highest level and make a lasting mark on the global soccer landscape," said U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson. "His deep knowledge of the game, his commitment to developing talent, and his relentless drive for excellence are exactly what we need as we prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

"Mauricio understands the unique potential of this team and this country, and he shares our belief that U.S. Soccer is on the cusp of something truly special."

Pochettino takes over a team that is clearly at a low ebb. The USMNT was thought to be on an upward trajectory after its respectable round-of-16 showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. has since claimed two subsequent Concacaf Nations League crowns.

But the 2024 Copa América was always viewed as a tougher test, and the U.S. underachieved, failing to get out of a group comprising Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay. The U.S. also suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Colombia in a pre-tournament friendly.

The USMNT's form hasn't improved since, with the U.S. suffering a 2-1 defeat to Canada Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, with the team being led in an interim capacity by former assistant coach Mikey Varas. In that match, the U.S. was clearly second best in all phases, and was outshot in the first half 11-1. The U.S. drew 1-1 with New Zealand in Cincinnati in its second friendly of the international break later on Tuesday.

Pochettino will have a talented group of players with which to work, a team that includes AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, the Juventus duo of Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, as well as Monaco forward Folarin Balogun. Pochettino won't have much time to work with the players given that there are just eight windows left before the 2026 World Cup, including the 2025 Gold Cup next summer.

A native of Murphy, Argentina, Pochettino made 20 international appearances with two goals, and was part of the Argentina side that competed at the 2002 World Cup. At club level, he began his professional career with Argentine side Newell's Old Boys, before moving to Espanyol, Paris-Saint-Germain and Bordeaux, making over 500 appearances.