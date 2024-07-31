Mark Ogden updates on the managerial searches for England & the UMSNT, as superstar candidate Jurgen Klopp says no to both roles. (2:40)

Jürgen Klopp has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant positions as coach of the United States and England men's teams and said he would "rule out" a return to coaching following his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season.

Klopp, 57, has been strongly linked with the USMNT job following the July dismissal of Gregg Berhalter in the wake of the team's group stage exit at the Copa América, which was hosted by the U.S.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has also emerged as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate as England coach following Southgate's decision to stand down after eight years in charge at the end of Euro 2024.

Since leaving Liverpool in May, after almost nine years at Anfield, Klopp has said he has no interest in a return to coaching and his absence from the game may yet become permanent.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach," Klopp said at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany.

"I didn't quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I've also coached the best clubs in the world.

"Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that Klopp was determined to have at least 12 months away from the game after leaving Liverpool. Sources also said that he may also choose not to return to football in a coaching capacity.

But despite the links to the USMNT and England jobs, Klopp said that he has no offers on the table.

Jürgen Klopp has ruled himself out of becoming the new England football manager. Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

"At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs," he said. "No club, no country.

"A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, 'I'll make an exception for you now.'

"I'm going to do some work. I'm too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment.

"Let's see what it will look like in a few months, but nothing is coming through at the moment."