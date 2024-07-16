Mark Ogden explains why he thinks Jurgen Klopp is the best candidate to replace Gareth Southgate. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, the English Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Southgate's contract was due to expire in December, and although sources told ESPN that the FA wanted him to continue through to the 2026 World Cup, Southgate opted to walk away after eight years as manager.

In a statement released by the FA, Southgate said: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Southgate, 53, played 57 times for England and took charge of 102 games as manager. Only Walter Winterbottom (139) and Sir Alf Ramsey (113) coached England more often.

After taking charge in 2016, he guided England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals, the Euro 2020 final and the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals before they reached their first major final on foreign soil in Germany.

Southgate began work with the FA as head of elite development in 2011, and since replacing Sam Allardyce five years later, he has been widely credited with overhauling the culture of the England squad and reconnecting the team with supporters.

Gareth Southgate's England became the first country to lose two successive European Championship finals. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games," Southgate's statement continued. "Every one of them has been proud to wear the Three Lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and The FA who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power football has to drive positive change."

Southgate signed off his message by declaring: "We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England -- for everything."

Sources told ESPN that Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino are among the leading candidates to replace Southgate.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham confirmed the search had now begun and hailed Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland's contribution to English football.

"Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success," he said in a statement.

"He is held in the highest regard by the players, the backroom team, by everyone at The FA and across the world of football.

"We are very proud of everything Gareth and Steve achieved for England, and will be forever grateful to them.

"The process for appointing Gareth's successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible. Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.

"We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won't be commenting further on our process until we appoint."

England captain Harry Kane shared his appreciation for Southgate on social media.

"Boss. Thank you for everything you have done for me and our country! You have been one of England's greatest ever managers and it has been a pleasure to have served as your captain throughout," he wrote on X. "You helped our nation connect and believe in our team again.

"There have been so many highlights and we've made memories together that will last forever! Good luck with your next chapter and I'm sure we'll see each other around. Thanks Boss!"