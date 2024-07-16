Mark Ogden explains why he thinks Jurgen Klopp is the best candidate to replace Gareth Southgate. (1:47)

Prince William has led tributes to former England men's manager Gareth Southgate who resigned on Tuesday after almost eight years in the role.

Southgate took England to their second straight European Championship final on Sunday before they fell short again, losing 2-1 to Spain in Berlin.

While he faced criticism throughout the Euros from fans and pundits, many, including Prince William, have congratulated Southgate for his work in charge of the side since he took over in 2016.

"Gareth, I want to thank you -- not as the President of the FA , but as an England fan," the Prince of Wales said on X.

"Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

"And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved. W."

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who was one of Southgate's first choice options at centre-back, said: "You made us all believe again - memories that will last forever. Thank you boss."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer thanked Southgate for "bringing back hope" to England.

"Gareth's time as England manager will be remembered for bringing back the hope and belief the country had been crying out for for so long," Starmer said in a statement.

"He has been a mentor to our brilliant young talent. And at every step of the way, he has shouldered the dreams of the country with dignity and honour.

"I join with everyone today in saying thank you to both Gareth and his team for all they have achieved and for laying the foundations for future success."

Former England striker Gary Lineker, who had been critical of some of Southgate's tactics during the tournament, also paid tribute on social media.

"Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future. He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to England that we hadn't seen for a long time," Lineker said.

"He was close, very close to footballing [immortality] and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth."

Prince William has thanked former England manager Gareth Southgate. PAUL COOPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: "It's been a great ride for all involved over the last eight years. Two finals, semifinal & a quarterfinal in Gareth Southgate's four tournaments is a very tough act to follow!"

In a statement, Southgate thanked fans for their support after confirming he will step down.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England -- for everything."