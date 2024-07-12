Fans in Wembley celebrate Ollie Watkins' goal to put England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain. (0:45)

The Football Association (FA) want Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager regardless of the outcome of Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain, sources have told ESPN.

Southgate's current contract expires in December, and the 53-year-old has repeatedly insisted he will only consider his position after the end of the tournament.

England were seconds from being knocked out at the round-of-16 stage by Slovakia before Jude Bellingham's stunning 95th-minute equaliser, while Southgate had beer cups thrown at him after the group-stage draw against Slovenia.

It appeared increasingly likely that Southgate would walk away given the sentiment towards him but England's dramatic run to the final in Germany could now prompt a change of heart.

Sources have told ESPN that the FA have always wanted Southgate to lead England into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Doing so would require signing a new deal which would mark a decade in charge having succeeded Sam Allardyce as England boss in 2016.

The FA have been impressed with Southgate leading England to a first major final on foreign soil and back-to-back Euros finals after losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley three years ago.

By reaching the semifinals, final, quarterfinal and final of his four tournaments, Southgate has now secured more competitive knockout victories than every other England manager combined since 1966.

On the eve of the tournament, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "I think the world of Gareth, I think he has done a phenomenal job.

"I think he has transformed the fortunes of our team. That's not just off the pitch, and you can see the culture, but also the performances on the pitch.

"Since 1966, he has won about half of our knockout games, which is a measure we really use, so we value him massively."

Southgate is open to a return to club management one day and was among the options considered by Manchester United before they decided to retain Erik ten Hag for next season