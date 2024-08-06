Open Extended Reactions

Pellegrino Matarazzo confirmed he will remain the head coach of Bundesliga team Hoffenheim, amid rumors linking him to the vacant U.S. men's national team (USMNT) manager role.

German news outlet Bild first reported that the U.S. Soccer federation initiated talks to offer the position to the Bundesliga manager, before Sky Sports added he stood as the leading candidate for the American team. But Matarazzo has shut down the possibility, reaffirming his commitment to the Bundesliga side.

"It is enormously important to create clarity and calm at this unsettling time. I'm proud to be the coach of this team and I'm really looking forward to taking part in European competition with the boys this season. I'm convinced that with the right additions to the squad, we'll have another successful season," he said in an a statement on the Hoffenheim website on Tuesday.

Hoffenheim+'s interim sporting director Frank Kramer reiterated the idea that Matarrazo would remain with the club with an additional statement.

"For us, there was and still is no doubt that we will start the new season with our coach at the helm. Last season and the final days at the training camp have shown that the coaching team and the squad are heading in the same direction. We're all looking forward to a successful season together."

Pellegrino Matarazzo led Hoffenheim to a seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga last season. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Matarazzo was previously linked to the USMNT in 2022, following the Qatar World Cup when Gregg Berhalter's first contract with the team expired. The coach revealed the federation spoke with him regarding the position during the search for the new manager, but it wasn't the right time for either party.

"I was contacted. It was a short conversation towards the end of the process. It was a good conversation, we exchanged a couple of ideas but the timing wasn't right for either party. It was more of a get to know each other type of conversation, we'll see," Matarazzo said on Futbol Americas in October 2023.

"I think this is the right place to be at Hoffenheim. I think club football is for me at the moment, to be on the pitch every day, work with players every day, where the learning curve is also the highest. But at the same time, parallel to anything, I'm always open to exchanging ideas with anybody who's looking for anything from me. I'm always looking to give back to U.S. soccer, especially at some point. There's something connecting me back to the States, not only my family, just my whole upbringing."

The USMNT head coach position remains open as U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker continues to lead the search. The USMNT will not see action until Sept. 7 when hosting Canada at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City for a friendly.