Open Extended Reactions

African players have been involved in some of the most high-profile deals of the transfer window so far, but which other continental superstars could be set for a change of scene before deadline day on August 30?

Who's expected to move?

The biggest African storyline to watch over the coming weeks is surely Victor Osimhen's potential - and long-awaited - Napoli exit.

The main protagonist in their title triumph two years ago, the forward endured a downturn of fortunes last term, with fitness issues, a drop in his goal return, and disagreements with Napoli's management preventing him from truly building on that remarkable 26-goal Scudetto campaign.

Nonetheless, Africa's reigning Footballer of the Year remains one of the world's finest pure centre-forwards - something of a rarity amidst a declining trend - and he's been continuously linked with the world's biggest clubs in recent years.

He also appears to have accepted that his time at Napoli has come to an end, as confirmed by the club's director Giovanni Manna.

"Victor Osimhen has asked to leave the club," Manna told journalists. "He wants to go. "The situation is clear, there were already chances for his exit last summer. Victor wants to leave."

(Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)

Currently, it's Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea who appear his most likely destinations, with Napoli boss Antonio Conte's interest in Stamford Bridge striker Romelu Lukaku potentially set to influence Osimhen's future.

Should the Super Eagles striker move to West London, he'd be the latest in a long line of West African superstars to turn out for the Blues - following on from the likes of Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Samuel Eto'o - and while he'd be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, the club's ongoing malaise ought to represent a concern.

While Conte already appears to be planning for a future without Osimhen, who was not in the matchday squad for the Partenopei's league opener against Hellas Verona, it remains to be seen whether a switch to West London would truly be the best next career move for the finest African striker of this generation.

Earlier in the window, Chelsea had appeared close to a deal to sign another Nigerian - Spain youth international Samu Omorodion - from Atletico Madrid in a £34.5million deal.

Their move for the 20-year-old ultimately collapsed amidst differences regarding the player's contract, but the towering striker could yet be set for an exit from the Civitas Metropolitano, with Napoli and Juventus named as suitors in the French media.

Could Conte turn to another Nigerian to replace Osimhen should the latter secure a Premier League switch?

play 1:11 Will João Félix shine after signing long-term deal with Chelsea? Ian Darke breaks down how he thinks Chelsea signing João Félix will fare in the coming seasons.

Should Chelsea recruit another attacker - and they've already signed João Félix - expect speculation regarding Nicolas Jackson to intensify.

His 14 goals were an encouraging return in the Senegal international's first season in England, despite criticism towards Jackson's discipline and composure, and while Chelsea have reportedly been considering a contract extension, things could change quickly should Osimhen sign.

Entering the last year of his contract at Crystal Palace, veteran Jordan Ayew has been tipped with a Selhurst Park exit.

He still remains part of Oliver Glasner's plans - and came off the bench in the Eagles' Premier League opener against Brentford - but Leicester City are understood to have made a £4 million offer for the Ghana international's services.

There have also been rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Ayew's own destiny may be interwoven with that of his former teammate Wilfried Zaha. The 31-year-old departed Palace for Galatasaray a year ago, and promptly scored nine in his debut Turkish Super Lig season.

However, he's being linked with a loan move to Leicester City, or with a temporary return to his former club. The Telegraph have reported that Gala have told Zaha that he can talk to other clubs, although his sizeable contract may represent a stumbling point.

Wilfried Zaha has been a success in Turkiye at Galatasaray, but could he be on the move soon? Hasan Tascan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Any outside bets?

Excellent in the top tier last season, particularly considering Ivan Toney's suspension, Yoane Wissa ended the season with 12 goals - the best return of his career - and began this campaign with a goal and an assist in Brentford's opening victory over Crystal Palace.

Wolves are understood to have taken note, with Wissa seen as a potential replacement for the attacking threat lost with Pedro Neto's move to Chelsea, although it would surely take an eye-watering fee for the Bees to part ways with one of their chief attacking threats.

With Toney himself appearing near-guaranteed to depart, Brentford can ill afford to lose another one of their star players. Also in the Premier League, youngsters Samuel Iling-Junior, Josh Acheampong and Hannibal Mejbri are among those who could seek moves in the coming days in order to secure more playing time.

The first is a recent arrival at Aston Villa, having recently signed from Juventus, but was not involved in their matchday squad for the opening draw with West Ham United. One for the future, the versatile left-sider looks set for a bright future, but the competition at Villa is too intense right now.

Acheampong, over at Chelsea, currently finds himself as - at best - a third-choice option at rightback, behind Reece James and Malo Gusto.

Some of Europe's giants - notably Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - are monitoring his dossier, with the 18-year-old Ghanaian possibly set to emulate his compatriot Tariq Lamptey - another rightback - in needing to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to progress his career.

Is the youngster still a big part of the club's future, or expendable in the current age of bloated squads and PSR?

Tunisia's Mejbri has appeared to be on the brink of breaking through at Old Trafford for years, but his appearances under Erik ten Hag last term ultimately proved to be a false dawn, with the youngster sent out on loan to Sevilla.

United are now angling for a permanent exit, with Celtic, Rangers and Burnley among those considering the 21-year-old.

One player going the other way could be Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat; he spent last season on loan at Old Trafford from Fiorentina - with decidedly mixed results - but Ten Hag appears to have seen something he likes in the midfield general.

Amrabat may be a Plan B option behind PSG's Manuel Ugarte for Ten Hag, but the Telegraph have reported that the Red Devils haven't ruled out a permanent rule for the 27-year-old.

Leeds United surely need to bolster their ranks in the coming days, following a series of high-profile exits this summer, with Burnley's Angola international Manuel Benson emerging as a target.

The wideman struggled to find his place in the Premier League last term, having previously hit double figures in the Championship, and it remains to be seen whether Scott Parker would be willing to sell to a promotion rival.

Who needs a move?

Trevor Chalobah walks with Raheem Stirling and Lewis Hall after their match against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Several young Afro-European stars find themselves lost in the shuffle at Chelsea, and in danger of missing out on valuable playing time at a critical stage of their development.

Trevoh Chalobah, on Chelsea's books since the age of eight, has been frozen out of the first-team picture and forced to train away from the seniors as the club look to engineer an exit.

A competent Premier League performer, the Anglo-Sierra Leonean centreback should have no shortage of suitors, with Villa, Palace, West Ham and Bologna among those keen on the 25-year-old.

The favourites may be Newcastle United, as even though Marc Guéhi appears to be their primary target, Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer of Chalobah.

Toulouse's Cape Verde centreback Logan Costa could be another option for the Magpies. Despite some positive moments under Mauricio Pochettino last term, Nigeria-eligible England youth duo Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka are in similar situations, even if Chelsea aren't ostracising the duo like Chalobah.

Initially priced at £60million by The Athletic, Madueke has been mooted for a potential £30 million move to Newcastle - potentially with a loan move initially - although a move to St James' Park may depend on Miguel Almirón's exit from the club.

Chukwuemeka has been mentioned as a potential target for Palace, with the Eagles still needing to replace the creative spark that exited with Michael Olise's move to Bayern Munich.

Nayed Aguerd, falling down the pecking order at West Ham following the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo, is another who may find himself securing a late move in the window. Atletico Madrid, Lille and Nice are among those clubs named as potential destinations.