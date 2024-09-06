Nigeria target recovery after World Cup qualifying disappointment

Open Extended Reactions

After a disappointing World Cup qualifying round in March, leading to the departure of coach Finidi George, Nigeria return to action -- this time for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Their first opponents are Benin Republic, who handed them a shock defeat in World Cup qualifying in June. The Cheetahs are led by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who masterminded the defeat that has left Nigeria's World Cup hopes in doubt.

Those results also set in motion a series of events that saw George resign and the Nigerian Football Federation eventually announce Bruno Labbadia, only to have that appointment reversed days later. They finally had to settle for technical director Austin Eguavoen's fourth stint as national coach.

"Our objective is clear -- to pick the six points in both matches. The players know this, and are committed to accomplishing this. The matches will not be easy. No qualifying game can be taken for granted because all the teams want to play in the finals. However, we have spoken to the players and all of us are on the same page," Eguavoen said.

To help his cause, Eguavoen will have players who were not available to Finidi earlier this year.

Defender William Troost-Ekong is back and will captain the team. Troost-Ekong was Nigeria's outstanding player at AFCON earlier this year, when he scored three goals to tie Stephen Keshi's record for the most goals scored by a Nigeria defender at the tournament.

"Our motivation is to be the AFCON champions," Troost-Ekong told ESPN. "It's sort of a new journey. Last time we were so close to success. We want to go all the way. We want to make sure we are in Morocco and fight for the title.

"We are all here very motivated and very happy to see a lot of the teammates who were part of the success early in the year.

"We have to be better than we did before, and we know it is going to be a tough test. Benin has proven that they are a good team and we respect them. But I believe that with all the quality we have here, we definitely will be ready for them."

- AFCON Qualifying: Nigeria in disarray, Eto'o in hot water

Also making returns from injury are current African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, defender Ola Aina and star forward Moses Simon.

Qualification for the Nations Cup aside, the Super Eagles also need to win back the confidence of their fans.

That loss to Benin in June was damaging for Nigeria, but Eguavoen insists that the motivation for victory has nothing to do with revenge.

"Nobody is mentioning anything about revenge. Our goal is three points, and then we aim for another three points in Kigali on Tuesday that will put us in good stead for qualification," Eguavoen said.

Midfielder Alex Iwobi added: "I'm expecting more belief, more effort and more fight because we are playing at home. I hope we get the result that we want."

The Super Eagles are not just stacked with talent, but spoiled for choice. The regular rearguard of Aina, Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey will have steady support from a midfield selection of Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf and Raphael Onyedika.

Eguavoen also has Osimhen, Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman to call on.