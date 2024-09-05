Kylian Mbappe addresses criticisms of the France team after Euros campaign that ended in semifinal defeat to Spain. (1:12)

France captain Kylian Mbappé has said he has returned to the mental state of "hating failure" as he rejoins the national team for the first time since their unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign.

Despite reaching the semifinals of the tournament in Germany, Mbappé described his and his team's campaign as a "failure" after the exit at the hands of Spain.

At a news conference on Thursday, the 25-year-old said he had amended his mindset as a result of the experience and the conclusion of his protracted move to Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

"I am in a place where I have always wanted to be; last year, there was a bit of distance," he said.

"All my career, I have hated losing. Last year, I just liked winning -- now I am back in that mindset of hating failure."

Mbappé also spoke highly of his time so far in the Spanish capital.

"I'm very happy to be in Madrid, it is going very well, we have already won a trophy," he said, referring to the LaLiga champions' victory in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

Kylian Mbappé was speaking at a news conference ahead of France's Nations League opener against Italy. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

"In terms of performance, it is getting better and better, I have scored goals. I always arrive [to the France camp] with the same energy -- wanting to help the French team as much as possible."

Mbappé was speaking ahead of France's UEFA Nations League contest with Italy on Friday at the Parc des Princes, PSG's home ground.

"What kind of welcome [will I receive]?," he said when asked about playing at the stadium. "I don't expect much, I don't care. The important thing is to win."