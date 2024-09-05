Open Extended Reactions

Victor Adeboyejo has been injured after sneezing. Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo has been sidelined by an unusual injury caused by a powerful sneeze.

The 26-year-old Nigerian experienced discomfort in his ribcage and back following the sneeze, which kept him out of an English Football League Trophy match on Tuesday.

"Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off," the League One club's manager Ian Evatt told local newspaper The Bolton News on Thursday.

"He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we had a good look at the scan we won't know.

"Now, Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.

Evatt, grappling with other injuries and international absences, managed to find some humour in the situation.

"I have to start having a long look at myself when players start getting injured sneezing," he said. "That is just the way things seem to be going at the moment, but we have to deal with it."

The former Premier League side have had a slow start to their third-tier campaign and sit 18th with four points after four matches.