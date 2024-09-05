Mark Ogden reacts to the news that Chelsea have chosen to omit star player Cole Palmer from their UEFA Conference League group stage squad. (2:27)

Chelsea have left Cole Palmer out of their squad for the UEFA Conference League, along with centre-back Wesley Fofana and central midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The west London club's 29-man squad for the league phase of UEFA's third-tier was announced on Thursday and included the likes of Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk and Jadon Sancho.

A new squad list is submitted for the knockout phase of the Conference League, which begins in February.

In the league stage, Chelsea are set to face Gent, Panathinaikos, Armenia's Noah, early Bundesliga leaders Heidenheim, Astana and Shamrock Rovers.

Palmer played 55 games for club and country last season, only ending the campaign in the July 14 Euro 2024 final against Spain, where he equalised for England before they ultimately came up short.

He is set for another long season as Chelsea are guaranteed a spot in FIFA's revamped Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States next summer.

Chelsea earned entry into the competition via their Champions League triumph in 2021. They have struggled to replicate that form in subsequent seasons, finishing sixth under Mauricio Pochettino in 2023-24 before the Argentinian coach departed.

Now under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League after three games.