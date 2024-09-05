Open Extended Reactions

The Western Sydney Wanderers have announced the signing of World Cup-winner Juan Mata ahead of the 2024-25 A-League Men season.

Mata, 36, joins the Wanderers as a free agent after leaving J1 League side Vissel Kobe, where he was part of the squad that won the Japanese top flight by seven points.

Set to become one of the most-decorated players to ever ply their trade in Australia, the Spaniard has had trophy-laden stints with Chelsea, Manchester United, Valencia, and Galatasaray across his career, to go along with La Roja's triumph at the 2010 World Cup.

"I'm really excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers, the only Australian team to ever win the Asian Champions League, and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season ahead," Mata said.

"I'm feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another Championship in a different league!"

Mata's signing comes just days after the Wanderers' bitter rivals Sydney FC signed former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa on a two-year deal, two signings that sit in sharp contrast with the the rest of the A-Leagues broadly entering a self-imposed period of austerity.

"The addition of Juan to our club and team is priceless," Wanderers coach Alen Stajcic said.

"He is one of the most respected, gifted and awarded players of a generation and brings not only football talent and success rarely seen in Australian club football, but also a humility to share his experiences and insights.

"Juan will help our team perform 'on the field' but even more critically, he will be an important figure in turbocharging the growth and development of our youthful squad.

"It's a great day for our football club and I am sure all Wanderers fans will be excited to see what this team can deliver now."

Juan Mata is joining the Western Sydney Wanderers having last played for Vissel Kobe in Japan. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

For all his pedigree, however, Mata only played 10 minutes off the bench for Kobe after signing in September -- in a 2-0 loss to Sanfrecce Hiroshima -- and was an unused substitute on a further five occasions before the season ended in December.

He featured 18 times across all competitions with Galatasaray across the 2022-23 season after leaving Manchester United, scoring three goals, but played only 495 minutes total.

This will add greater focus on his ability to stay on the pitch for Wanderers, given that with a season played in the hot Australian summer months and on pitches that have a reputation for their firmness, high-profile additions to the A-League Men have developed a hit-and-miss reputation across the league's history.

Alessandro Del Piero's move to Sydney FC from Juventus in 2012 is credited with helping to usher in the competition's peak years but, more recently, the likes of Luis Nani, Daniel Sturridge, and Keisuke Honda have all struggled to make the transition.