SA Rugby confirm opponents for 2025 home Test schedule

South Africa will welcome Italy, Georgia, Australia and Argentina to South Africa in 2025, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

While the dates were locked in for the Tests in the incoming series as well as the home leg of the Rugby Championship, SA Rugby will only confirm venues and kick-off times at a later stage.

Italy will visit South Africa for the first time since 2013 when they face the Boks on 5 and 12 July. Dating back to their first visit in 1999, the Azzurri have only played seven Tests in South Africa.

A week later, the Springboks will take on Georgia on home soil for the second time, in line with World Rugby's plans to expose emerging nations to top tier opposition. The Lelos played one Test against South Africa in Pretoria in 2021.

The Springboks will start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against the Wallabies, who host the British & Irish Lions in July, on consecutive weekends in August.

Away Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand follow on 6 and 13 September before the Boks wrap up the Rugby Championship home (27 September) and away (4 October) against Argentina.

Details of the venues for the All Blacks Tests, the away match in Argentina and the November tour to Europe will be announced in due course.

Springboks' home fixtures in 2025

5 July: SA vs. Italy

12 July: SA vs. Italy

19 July: SA vs. Georgia

16 August: SA vs. Australia

23 August: SA vs. Australia

27 September: SA vs. Argentina