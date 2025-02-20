Craig Burley reacts to Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, which offers hope to Arsenal in the Premier League title race. (1:35)

A month and a half after Orlando Pirates suffered a frustrating defeat away at Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership, the Buccaneers will host the return PSL fixture on February 22.

City got the season off to a poor start under Eric Tinkler but after replacing him with another former Pirates head coach, Muhsin Ertugral, they got 2025 off to a superb start with back-to-back wins over Kaizer Chiefs and the Buccaneers.

However, they have delivered inconsistent results against lesser opponents and head into this fixture on a low following back-to-back defeats.

Pirates have won 11 and lost three of their 14 Premiership games this season. When they lost to City in a game they dominated, a lack of luck and street-smarts rather than a shortage of quality felt most to blame.

However, when they were outclassed 4-1 by title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, the team likely suffered a more serious psychological blow.

Nevertheless, José Riveiro's men regrouped to see off Baroka FC 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup round of 16, with Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring a hat-trick.

Pirates' scheduled midweek fixture against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Orlando Pirates are chasing Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title, and need to walk away from the Cape Town City clash with three points to keep within chasing distance. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, Feb 22 at 3:30 PM CAT (1:30 PM GMT, 8:30 AM ET)

Venue: Orlando Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport

Team news:

Cape Town City have signed former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero, but he is unavailable for this fixture as he handles his relocation to South Africa from the United Arab Emirates.

Orlando Pirates have been dogged by an injury crisis, with issues at centre-back in particular. This was exposed in the defeat to Sundowns as Tapelo Xoki replaced the injured Thabiso Sesane while coming off a lengthy layoff himself, with Olisa Ndah also injured.

However, midfielder Thalente Mbatha confirmed on Instagram Live that he is available ahead of the scheduled midweek game against Golden Arrows, which was later postponed.

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Tapelo Xoki | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Cape Town City

GK Darren Keet

LB Tshegofatso Nyama | CB Lorenzo Gordinho | CB Nathan Idumba Fasika | RB Patrick Fisher

CM Jaedin Rhodes | CM Gabriel Amato | CM Thabo Nodada

LW Prins Tjiueza | ST Haashim Domingo | RW Darwin González

Stats:

Cape Town City have one point from their last four Premiership matches.

Tshegofatso Mabasa is now Pirates' second-highest goalscorer of all-time with 44 goals, behind only Benedict Vilakazi (58).

Former Chelsea trialist Emile Witbooi became the youngest player to make a Cape Town City matchday squad in their last game against Chippa United on Tuesday at 16 years, 174 days. Witbooi was an unused substitute.